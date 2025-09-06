AFC Toronto vs. Halifax Tides FC Match Preview 09/06

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

KEEP ON KEEPING ON

AFC Toronto enters tomorrow's clash in Halifax riding the momentum of a composed 2-0 win over Calgary Wild FC. Defender Zoe Burns provided the spark, scoring her first Northern Super League goal and adding a second just minutes later to notch her first career brace. The result not only secured Toronto's first home win since early July but also underlined the team's depth, continuing a trend in which a different player has stepped up with a two-goal performance in three of four meetings with Calgary.

The win also demonstrated Toronto's growing maturity. After a cagey opening half, the squad stayed patient and capitalized when the breakthrough came, a theme that has run through their season and will be just as important against Halifax. "One of our most complete performances from beginning to end," said head coach Marko Milanovic following the Calgary victory. "We defended well, limited their chances, and took ours when they came. That's the standard we want to carry forward."

With a full training week behind them, AFC now turns attention to Halifax Tides FC, a side they have beaten three times this season but never by more than a goal on the road. The challenge will be balancing confidence with focus: avoiding complacency against a resilient opponent while carrying the same patience and composure that has defined their recent run of results.

WELCOME HOME, KAILA

Canadian forward Kaila Novak returns home to continue her career with AFC Toronto, joining the club after a stint with Durham Women FC in England's Women's Championship. A native of St. Thomas, Ontario, Novak's signing marks a homecoming for a player who has long been part of Canada's soccer pathway - representing her country at the U17 and U20 World Cups, winning two CONCACAF bronze medals, and starring at UCLA with back-to-back Pac-12 titles. Known for her pace, creativity, and fearless one-on-one play, Novak brings both international experience and a deep connection to Canadian soccer, making her arrival a significant addition at a pivotal stage of the season.

HEAVE AWAY

AFC Toronto has twice visited Wanderers Grounds this season and emerged with narrow one-goal victories on both occasions, underscoring the tight nature of the matchup in Halifax. Their most recent trip on July 15 proved historic, as Lauren Rowe's debut goal secured a 1-0 result that marked the club's fifth consecutive win - the longest winning streak in the Northern Super League to date. Halifax, meanwhile, enters the rematch looking to rebound from a heavy 5-0 defeat to Ottawa and sits sixth in the standings at 3-11-3.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - RESPECT, REST, AND RESILIENCE

While Halifax sits lower in the standings, AFC Toronto knows better than to underestimate them. The season series has shown how tight this matchup can be - two of Toronto's three victories over Halifax came by a single goal, including their last meeting: a scrappy 1-0 decision in Halifax back in July. The Tides have shown they can be organized, disciplined, and capable of punishing lapses. AFC Toronto was clear in the lead-up to this game: the team cannot afford complacency, no matter the opponent's place in the table.

This week marks one of the rare occasions in the busy Northern Super League calendar where Toronto had a full training cycle between matches. For a side that has been managing the demands of travel, quick turnarounds, and roster rotation, the additional preparation has been invaluable. Players emphasized the importance of being able to reset both physically and mentally, while the coaching staff welcomed the chance to properly implement training plans. That rest could make the difference against a Halifax team eager to play spoiler at home.

"It was great to finally have a full week to prepare," said head coach Marko Milanovic. "We don't take any opponent lightly, and that's been one of our strengths this season. The group has shown maturity - sticking to the plan, staying patient, and trusting that the results will come. We want to carry that mentality forward."

One of Toronto's defining traits this season has been resilience. From grinding out results on the road to staying composed when goals haven't come early, the team has shown an ability to trust the process and deliver when it matters most. Their July trip to Halifax was a perfect example: despite frustration in front of goal, the players stayed patient, and were rewarded with a late winner. Carrying that same composure and belief into tonight's match will be crucial in extending their strong run of form.

AFC BY THE NUMBERS

TOP OF THE TABLE: AFC Toronto enters the weekend sitting first in the NSL standings with a strong 11-6-2 record and 35 points.

UNSTOPPABLE STREAK: Toronto owns the NSL's longest win streak this season, a five-game run between June 11 and July 15.

ROAD WARRIORS: AFC holds the league's best away record at 7-2-1, proving they can perform in any environment.

RELENTLESS OFFENSE: The club tops the NSL in Total Shots (183) and Shots on Goal Including Goals (85), highlighting their consistent attacking pressure.

TOP OF LEAGUE'S ATTACK: The club sits just behind Ottawa in goals scored with 28, setting the standard for offensive production.

RISING STAR: At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter is the youngest player in the league and sits second in the Golden Boot race with 10 goals. She also ranks second in Total Shots (37) and Shots on Target (22).

PLAYMAKERS IN FORM: Nikki Small and Esther Okoronkwo are tied for the league lead in assists (5), with teammate Victoria Pickett close behind at 4.

IRON LEADERS: Captain Emma Regan and Colby Barnett have played every single minute this season - 1,710 minutes each, tops in the league.







