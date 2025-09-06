Local Talent Andersen Williams and Goalkeeper Laurence Gladu Join Calgary Wild FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC has strengthened its roster with the addition of Calgarian, Andersen Williams, a versitile midfielder and forward, and Montreal goalkeeper Laurence Gladu.

"We are pleased to welcome Andersen and Laurence to the squad," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "Both players have brought exciting new energy into our environment."

"Andersen is a versatile and creative player, able to play anywhere in the central midfield as well as in a more attacking role. At this stage of the season, her versatility and durability will be important as we look to secure a playoff spot," continued Bruch. "Laurence joined the group after two injuries to our GK union and has been a steady presence ever since. They've stepped into their first professional opportunity with confidence and maturity and I'm looking forward to seeing them develop with us."

Williams returns to her hometown of Calgary after five years with Texas A&M University in NCAA Division I, where she captained the Aggies in her final season. Overcoming two ACL tears and four knee surgeries during her college career, she earned the 2023 Texas A&M Comeback Award and totalled 55 caps, including 12 starts, and registered eight points on three goals and two assists.

"Playing professional soccer in my hometown, it can't get much better," said Williams. "I want to help change the mindset of young girls, especially girls of colour, by showing them role models who are living their dreams. I hope to inspire confidence and remind them that they can achieve anything they set their minds to."

Williams has represented Canada on the international stage from U15 to U20, including appearances at the U17 CONCACAF Championship, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup (where Canada finished fourth), and U20 CONCACAF Championship. One of her career highlights includes scoring a dramatic 90th-minute game-winner at the U17 CONCACAF Championship to secure Canada's spot at the World Cup.

A product of Calgary South West United Soccer Association, Williams later moved to Vancouver to join the Whitecaps Girls Elite REX program for grades 10-12. In 2019, she was named Most Promising Female Player by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Born to athletic parents from Montreal, her mother a water polo coach and her father a former football player, Williams is bringing her competitive spirit, tenacity and resilience to the Wild FC.

Gladu arrives in Calgary from Montreal after a stellar collegiate career split between the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and the University of Southern California (USC). A proven leader between the posts, Gladu helped USC to the 2024 conference title.

At Penn, Gladu started all 47 matches, conceding just 45 goals, with 193 saves and a 0.96 goals-against average. At USC, they played every minute of the 23-match season, earning 11 shutouts and numerous accolades including Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and All-North Region Second Team.

Before university, Gladu played for CS Monteuil and trained with the Canadian National Training Centre. In 2018, they earned the Golden Glove Award from the Federation of Quebec Soccer, after being a finalist in 2017.

"I love that this club is ran by and for women," said Galdu. "The team is awesome to be around, super welcoming and extremely talented. The environment and staff provide us a space to get better everyday which is ultimately the goal, to be the best we can be on and off the field."

After previously declaring the roster at capacity earlier in August, Wild FC made two late additions following a series of injuries. Williams joins after midfielder, Farkhunda Muhtaj suffered a season-ending injury, while Gladu was signed after a wave of injuries impacted the club's goalkeeper depth ahead of the August 23 match in Montreal.

Calgary Wild FC is in action on September 6, facing Rise FC in Vancouver at 5 PM MDT. The team then returns home for two consecutive matches, including a special Pride Night on September 13 against Montreal Roses FC, where Wild FC defender, Meikayla Moore will face off against her partner, Allie Hess of the Roses.







