Calgary Wild FC and Direct Energy Power a Debut Season Full of Saves and Impact

Published on November 7, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - In its debut season, Calgary Wild FC transformed a corner of the pitch into a powerful space for connection, inspiration and community impact through Keepers Corner powered by Direct Energy. The initiative redefined how young fans engage with the game and built a powerful bridge between Alberta's only professional Women's sports team and the community it proudly represents.

Spearheaded by Sarah Keilty-Dilling, a former physical education teacher at Ian Bazalgette Junior High and now one of three goalkeepers for the Wild FC, Keepers Corner officially launched in May 2025. The initiative welcomed more than 1,800 kids and their families from underserved communities to McMahon Stadium in its inaugural season.

Direct Energy, one of North America's leading retail providers of energy and related services for homes and businesses, joined the Keepers Corner initiative in May to help expand the reach and impact of the initiative. The energy supplier's support covers the program's design, tickets for youth to attend games, and in-stadium signage. In addition, Direct Energy is engaged in a working group with Wild FC and Kidsport, the Alberta-wide charitable organization, to expand Keepers Corner in ways that will extend beyond Wild FC game tickets and provide access for girls to participate in sports across underserved communities in Alberta.

"At the heart of every strong community are people who support their neighbours, lift others up and create meaningful change," said Tanis Kozak, Head of Energy, Direct Energy Canada. "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Calgary Wild FC this season to help power the next generation of female athletes of all ages and backgrounds."

With the success of its first season, Calgary Wild FC and Direct Energy are looking ahead. Plans are underway to expand Keepers Corner into Calgary communities, all aimed at breaking down barriers and building the sport from the grassroots up.

"Direct Energy has been an incredible partner in our inaugural season and in helping us take Keepers Corner to the next level," said Lara Murphy, CEO of the Calgary Wild FC. "Together, we've been able to create something bigger than soccer - a space where community, youth and sport intersect in meaningful ways. This is just the beginning of what we can build together."

A collaboration with KidSport Calgary and Ian Bazalgette Junior High School, the initiative brought students and families to all 13 home matches, filling Keepers Corner with energy, excitement, and a sense of belonging - one seat at a time.

"As someone who grew up in Calgary and has community ties to marginalized areas of the city and Ian Bazalgette, I saw how powerful it was for kids to feel seen and included," said Keilty-Dilling of her experience working as a teacher at Ian Bazalgette Junior High School as well as her family's upbringing in Forest Lawn and neighbouring Marlborough Park.

"Keepers Corner isn't just a section in the stands, it's a symbol of what's possible when community, sport, and opportunity come together," continued Keilty-Dilling. "I am very thankful to Direct Energy for seeing the vision of Keepers Corner and jumping in with us from the very beginning. Having such a supportive corporate partner will allow us to really grow the program to impact even more kids throughout the city. I can't wait to see what 2026 brings for Keepers Corner."

Located in Section W, directly behind the corner flag and in line with the Calgary Wild goal line, Keepers Corner created a designated home for aspiring goalkeepers, young fans, and community partners. Following each match, each Calgary Wild FC goalkeeper, including Keilty-Dilling, committed to visiting the section, signing autographs, taking photos, and connecting personally with the next generation.

"Connecting with the kids in Keepers Corner after each match is a great reminder to me of why we play the game and the power of sport. The smiles, the high-fives, the questions from kids who are seeing the sport up close for the first time, it's a privilege to be a part of their journey and positively impact their experience supporting Calgary Wild FC," continued Keilty-Dilling.

In recognition of her leadership on and off the pitch, Keilty-Dilling was named the Northern Super League's Intact Impact Player of the Month, an award celebrating community leadership across the league. With the honour came a $5,000 donation, which Keilty-Dilling directed to Ian Bazalgette Junior High Parent Advisory Council Association - marking the council's first donation of this magnitude.

"To be recognized for something rooted in leadership and giving back, is one of the highlights of my season. I chose to direct the donation to Ian Bazalgette because it's where the vision for Keepers Corner began and I know the funds will be put to very goo use, directly impacting the kids," said Keilty-Dilling, whose season on the pitch was impacted by injury.

This initiative aligns with Calgary Wild FC's ongoing mission to create a platform that champions inclusivity, empowerment, and community - for athletes, in Calgary, and Alberta.







Northern Super League Stories from November 7, 2025

