Wild FC Plays with Purpose in 2-1 Loss to AFC Toronto

Published on October 4, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC vs. AFC Toronto

On a day that meant more than just the result, Calgary Wild FC fought with heart and purpose but were edged 2-1 by AFC Toronto in a spirited performance that left it all on the pitch on Saturday, October 4 at McMahon Stadium.

On a brisk fall afternoon at McMahon Stadium, the squad suited up for more than just the match, taking the field in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, raising funds for breast cancer research to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Today we obviously played for more than just football and the result, so when you don't get that result, that's what you go back to and think about as a coach," said Lydia Bedford, head coach of the Wild FC. "Life and death is way more important than three points, but as a group we know how important these next two games are."

Toronto opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Calgary product, Kaylee Hunter, beat Wild goalkeeper, Stephanie Bukovec. Less than 15 minutes later, Cloey Uddenberg doubled the visitors' lead with what would stand as the eventual match-winner.

The Wild responded just before the halftime whistly, and it came through forward, Jorian Baucom, earning her second goal in as many matches. With two defenders her on her, Baucom beat AFC goalkeeper, Danielle Krzyzankiak just outside the box, to put one in the back of the next and bring the home crowd to its feet. The goal gave Calgary a crucial lift heading into the break, cutting the deficit to one and shifting momentum in the Wild's favour.

"I think that there's a confidence among the team and myself just trying to play with more freedom, have fun, not be in my head as much and just trying to play carefree," said Baucom on scoring her second goal of the season. "We're continuing this momentum we've been building the last couple of games; I tried to make the most of my chances today and was lucky to find one in the back of the net before half. Now we just have to keep it going for the last two games and finish strong."

AFC Toronto went down to 10 players in the 64th minute after Kayla Novak was shown a red card. Calgary pushed forward in the closing stages, but the equalizer remained just out of reach.

"I was really pleased with the intent and energy we brought into the second half," said Bedford. "Jorian scoring right before half is really important for the team and it gave the team that kind of drive. For us, we now have to reflect on the quality that we bring in pressure moments and we want to have that response going into the Halifax game next week."

While the final score didn't fall Calgary's way, the match served as a powerful reminder of the big picture. The Wild proudly played in support of those impacted by cancer, standing in solidarity with survivors, fighters, and families.

Calgary Wild FC will close out their inaugural season at home at McMahon Stadium, with two matches remaining, including a matchup against the Halifax Tides FC on October 11 at 12 p.m. MDT.

