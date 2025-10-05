AFC Toronto Riding Six-Game Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Win Over Calgary Wild FC

Calgary, AB - AFC Toronto completed the season series sweep of Calgary Wild FC on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 win at McMahon Stadium. Toronto is now on a six-game undefeated streak, extending their lead atop the Northern Super League table with 48 points and a 15-3-6 record after clinching the NSL Supporters' Shield earlier this week.

Calgary native Kaylee Hunter opened the scoring for Toronto in front of her hometown crowd, when Kaila Novak dribbled the ball in and fired a through ball to a charging Hunter who buried it for her 14th of the year. The 17-year-old continues to sit second in the league's Golden Boot race, four behind Delaney Baie Pridham's tally of 18. Playing in her first NSL match, Novak earned her first career assist on the goal.

Later in the first half, Cloey Uddenberg doubled Toronto's lead with her second of the year, pouncing on a through ball into the box from Nyota Katembo, who got her first NSL assist. 16-year-old Olivia Chisholm, April Lantaigne, and goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak also made their first starts, with Krzyzaniak tallying four saves.

Head Coach Marko Milanović on the team's unbeaten streak against Calgary: "Obviously we're very happy because Calgary is a really good team. A lot of those games were close, including today, and could have gone either way. To go 5-0 against anyone is difficult, especially a team of this quality that's well-coached with a lot of good players, so we're really happy."

"All the girls and coaches have been really nice," said Olivia Chisholm, on preparing for her start. "I think stepping into this environment, I need to be pushed, and that's what everyone has done for me. It's not just on the field, but off the field, I've become a better person and a better player."

AFC Toronto now have a week off before closing out their season at York Lions Stadium against Montreal Roses FC on Sunday, October 19th at 12 pm ET.

FRESH FACES: Goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak, forward Kaila Novak, and midfielders April Lantaigne and Olivia Chisholm made their first NSL starts on Saturday.

ROAD WARRIORS: Playing their last away game of the season, AFC Toronto finish the year with an impressive 10-1-2 road record.

IRONWOMAN: Toronto captain Emma Regan continues to be the league's sole Ironwoman, playing all 2160 minutes for Toronto so far this season.

UP NEXT: AFC Toronto host Montreal Roses FC on Sunday, October 19th at 12 pm ET (Stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca; US Streaming on ESPN+).

MATCH SUMMARY

AFC Toronto - 2 Calgary Wild FC - 1

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Gabrielle Lemieux, Megan Opatril

Fourth Official: Shaelyn Holdaway

Referee Observer: Rob Urquhart

Attendance: 2,689

SCORING SUMMARY

AFC Toronto: K. Hunter (20'), C. Uddenberg (35')

Calgary Wild FC: J. Baucom (45+4')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

22' - Yellow: Sonia O'Neill (Calgary Wild FC)

62' - Red: Kaila Novak (AFC Toronto)

70' - Yellow: Emma Regan (AFC Toronto)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

AFC Toronto Starting Lineup:

GK Danielle Krzyzaniak (Caledon, ON)

DF Croix Soto (USA)

DF Ashley Cathro (Victoria, BC)

DF Kaela Hansen (Burnaby, BC)

MF Nyota Katembo (TAN)

MF Emma Regan (Burnaby, BC)

MF Cloey Uddenberg (Richmond Hill, ON)

MF Olivia Chisholm (Toronto, ON)

MF April Lantaigne (Ajax, ON)

FW Kaylee Hunter (Calgary, AB)

FW Kaila Novak (London, ON)

Substitutes: Sierra Cota-Yarde (GK), Sarah Rollins (DF), Zoe Burns (DF), Colby Barnett (MF), Victoria Pickett (MF), Aoi Kizaki (MF), Nikayla Small (MF), Sarah Stratigakis (MF), Esther Okoronkwo (FW)

Total Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offsides: 3

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 4

Video Highlights of Game

Media can access video highlights from the match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/calgary-toronto-2025-10-04

More from the locker room:

Goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak on making her first NSL start for Toronto: "I feel like leading up to this the coaches and I have worked hard to prepare, and the girls have been great. Every day the goalkeeper group has a really positive atmosphere, so I knew I was backed going into it, which helped a lot today. Yeah, I felt ready with all the work that has led up to this point, the nerves felt a little bit less today with the support of the team behind me. It felt really good to be wearing the kit and on the field with the girls."

More thoughts from Chisholm on her first NSL start: "I was definitely a bit nervous, but for me nerves drive my game, so I think that really helped me in the game. I also think in this atmosphere, we were all really together. The game was a bit chaotic, but we stuck through it the whole game and that allowed me to play at my best."

Milanović on the team's success with fresh faces in the lineup: "Our environment allows us to play everyone, because they are training phenomenally well. April, Olivia, Dani, and Kaila, all of them had an impact and did well. Very proud of that fact, and it just speaks to our depth and the work that all of us do to make our environment special."

"It's something that we touched on in video this week," said Milanović, on two big plays from Novak in her NSL debut, playing striker alongside Hunter. "They executed it perfectly, both Kaylee and Kaila. Unfortunately we didn't get the goal, but the action was great and Kaila found herself in a great spot. As far as the assist, it was a great ball and then Kaylee did what she does best."

Chisholm on the opportunity to play with Team Canada at the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup: "I'm very excited for that opportunity. I think this environment is preparing me for that and I just wanna bring my best and show what I've learned here, and continue to do well on and off the field."







