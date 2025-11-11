AFC Toronto Advance to Inaugural NSL Final with Dominant 4-1 Semifinal Win

Published on November 11, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto officially booked their ticket to the inaugural Northern Super League Final after defeating the Montréal Roses 4-1 at York Lions Stadium and 6-1 on aggregate. Following a snow-delayed kickoff, the league leaders put on a commanding performance in true Canadian fashion, advancing to the championship match in front of an energized, snow-covered home crowd.

Esther Okoronkwo opened the scoring in the seventh minute after a long ball from Victoria Pickett released Kaylee Hunter, who chipped it across for Okoronkwo to slot home. Thirteen minutes later, the forward doubled Toronto's lead on a shifty set piece. Okoronkwo then completed her hat trick in the 26th minute, finishing a clinical first-half display that all but sealed the series.

Despite a late goal from Montréal's Tanya Boychuk in the 74th minute, Toronto responded swiftly as Lauren Rowe netted her first of the postseason in the 83rd to cap off a complete team performance.

With the win, AFC Toronto advances to the NSL Final presented by Toyota, set for Saturday, November 15 at BMO Field, where they'll look to close out their historic inaugural campaign with the league's first championship title.

Head coach Marko Milanović: "It's one more game and this determines who wins the trophy - what comes to mind is the rematch of the earlier BMO game we had against [Vancouver] that we lost. We really wanted desperately to go back to that field because that's one stadium that we haven't won this year. Hopefully, we can do it on Saturday."

THRICE AS NICE: Forward Esther Okoronkwo netted her first Northern Super League hat trick - the fastest in league history - to power AFC Toronto's semifinal win.

ON THE ROWE: Forward Lauren Rowe sealed the victory with her first postseason goal, capping off a commanding home performance.

SNOWED OUT, SHOWED UP: After a weather delay forced the match to be rescheduled, AFC Toronto returned the next night unfazed, delivering a statement 4-1 win in true Canadian fashion.

FINALS BOUND: Supporters' Shield winners AFC Toronto advance to the inaugural NSL Final, where they'll face Vancouver Rise FC for the Diana B. Matheson trophy.

MATCH SUMMARY

AFC Toronto - 4 Montréal Roses FC - 1

Venue: York Lions Stadium

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacIanen

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Allycia Carlucci

Fourth Official: Anne-Marie Canuel

Referee Observer: Justin Tasev

SCORING SUMMARY

AFC Toronto: Esther Okoronkwo (7'), Esther Okoronkwo (20'), Esther Okoronkwo (26'), Lauren Rowe (83')

Montréal Roses FC: Tanya Boychuk (74')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

28' - Yellow: Allie Hess (Montréal Roses FC)

49' - Yellow: Tanya Boychuk (Montréal Roses FC)

65' - Yellow: Chloe Minas (Montréal Roses FC)

77' - Yellow: Sierra Cota-Yarde (AFC Toronto)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

AFC Toronto Starting Lineup:

GK Sierra Cota-Yarde (Toronto, ON)

DF Ashley Cathro (Victoria, BC), DF Sarah Rollins (Toronto, ON), DF Zoe Burns (Canada)

MF Colby Barnett (USA), MF Victoria Pickett (Newmarket, ON), MF Emma Regan (Burnaby, BC), MF Nikayla Small (Pickering, ON), MF Sarah Stratigakis (Toronto, ON)

FW Kaylee Hunter (Calgary, AB), FW Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Substitutes: Danielle Krzyzaniak (GK), Hye-Ji Hong (DF), Kaela Hansen (DF), Cloey Uddenberg, (MF), April Lantaigne (MF), Aoi Kizaki (MF), Nyota Katembo (MF), Jade Kovacevic (FW), Lauren Rowe (FW)

Total Shots: 12

Shots on Goal: 7

Offsides: 5

Fouls: 7

Corner-Kicks: 1

More from the locker room:

Marko Milanović on Okoronkwo's performance: "It was a complete team effort. The work up top from [Kaylee Hunter], alongside Esther, was incredible until she came off and she was the one who set up that first goal as well. As for Esther, we know what she's capable of. She's a big-time player who always delivers in big moments - we saw it at the Africa Cup of Nations, and now again in this semifinal. Hopefully, we'll see more of that in the final too."

Milanović on the offensive effort: "We had a big discussion at halftime, and it really came from a place of respect for our opponents. Even though we were up 3-0 at the half and 5-0 on aggregate, we felt it was important to keep our starters on for another 10 to 15 minutes. Montréal have been outstanding all season - their players, their staff, the way they've carried themselves - and we wanted to honor that by continuing to compete at our best. It was a tough call, but it came purely from respect for them."

Midfielder Nikki Small on playing in the snow: "The goal was just to keep it simple - kick it out, no nonsense. You couldn't really dribble; the ball would stop or slide with the snow. Everyone was slipping all over the place, so it was about adapting fast, playing direct, and doing what needed to be done."

Milanović on the team's motivation: "We remind each other every day how lucky we are to do what we love. It might sound cliché, but it's true - this doesn't feel like a job most days. We love coming to the facility, being around one another, and playing the game. It's been an absolute privilege to share this season with these players and staff. Joy and gratitude are core values for us, and no matter the challenges, we always make sure our environment reflects that."

Small on AFC's supporters: "I love our fans. Watching everyone - fans, parents, volunteers - out there helping to clear the field just so we could play, that's who we play for. Emma [Regan]'s pregame message was about gratitude: for everyone who braved the cold to come out and support us. It means so much that people who didn't even know us at the start of the season have become part of this community. We've built something special with them, and we want to win for them."

Forward Kaylee Hunter on the fans: "None of this season would've been possible without our fans. They've been with us through every win and every loss, and their dedication inspires us. All credit to them - their energy pushes us to be better every time we step on the field."

Milanović on pepping for the final: "From the start of the season, even in preseason friendlies, our approach has always been the same. We prepare the same way, train the same way, and stay true to our process. The final will be no different. Our schedule won't change, my message won't change much, and I'm sure Emma [Regan]'s speech will be better than mine, as usual."

Small on the team's journey: "I'd describe us as relentless. Everyone knows we didn't start the season the way we wanted, and people doubted us early on. But we bounced back and have been climbing ever since. We're relentless in how we press, defend, score, and celebrate - it's who we are as a team."







