AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC Semifinal Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on November 9, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Today's Northern Super League semifinal match between AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses FC at York Lions Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Kickoff is now set for Monday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on TSN and RDS2.

All tickets purchased for today's match will be honoured for tomorrow's rescheduled fixture. If you're unable to attend the rescheduled match, you're eligible for a full refund - please reach out to tickets@afctoronto.ca.

Those who attended today's game will also receive complimentary tickets to Saturday's NSL Final at BMO Field.

We're so grateful to everyone who showed up and braved the weather today. We can't wait to see you back under the lights for our final home match at York Lions Stadium tomorrow.







