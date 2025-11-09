AFC Toronto vs. Montreal Roses FC - Semifinal Leg Two: Match Preview 11/09

Published on November 9, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

MATCHDAY STORYLINES

LEG WON

AFC Toronto opened the inaugural Northern Super League Playoffs in convincing fashion, earning a 2-0 road win over Montréal Roses FC at Stade Boréale in the first leg of their semifinal series. The Supporters' Shield winners showed their trademark poise and precision early, with Nikki Small scoring the first goal in NSL postseason history just seven minutes in. The midfielder's deft touch, set up by Esther Okoronkwo, gave Toronto the early edge in what quickly became a fast-paced, physical contest.

Small on the win: "The league knows, we are road warriors. We do well away from home, clearly, and we want to keep that up. Obviously just coming here, it's a hard environment... I think we always want to come out strong and we showed that."

The hosts pressed for an equalizer through the first half, but goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde remained composed between the posts, making key interventions to preserve the lead. Kaylee Hunter delivered the insurance marker in the 70th minute, showcasing her signature composure in front of goal with a precise finish along the ground to seal the result.

With the win, AFC Toronto carry a two-goal advantage into Leg 2. The victory not only extends the club's unbeaten streak to eight matches, but also underscores why the regular-season champions have been the league's most consistent and balanced side all year: clinical in attack, disciplined in defense, and ready to close out the series on home turf.

FUELLED BY THE FANS

There's no better stage to close out the semifinal than at York Lions Stadium, where AFC Toronto has built one of the most passionate home environments in the Northern Super League. From the inaugural kickoff to record-setting moments, the club's supporters have been a constant presence through every milestone of this historic first season.

Head coach Marko Milanović emphasized the team's connection to their fans ahead of Sunday's match, "We feel a sense of responsibility to the fans that have supported us the entire season, and we really want to give them a good performance to finish it all off."

That bond between the players and the stands has been one of the defining features of AFC's season. Captain Emma Regan echoed that sentiment, highlighting how the energy in the stadium lifts the group: "Anytime we score, it's an amazing environment here... our supporters' section is incredible. We really appreciate that they show up every single week for us, no matter the weather." With a trip to the inaugural NSL Final on the line, the club will look to channel that home support one more time - aiming to turn York Lions Stadium into a fortress once again.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

Keys to the Match - BUILT FOR THIS

With snow in the forecast in Toronto, AFC Toronto approach Sunday's semifinal second leg with the same mentality that's carried them all season: focus, composure, and belief in their game. The Supporters' Shield winners take a two-goal advantage into York Lions Stadium but aren't treating it as anything more than another 90 minutes to perform.

For head coach Marko Milanović, maintaining that mindset has been crucial from day one: "We look at it as a one-game playoff. It will start 0-0... we're going to go for it, try to win this game because that's how we've played the entire year."

For Emma Regan, who has played every minute this season, the unpredictable weather isn't a factor, it's just another test of the group's discipline and adaptability. "Obviously, the elements are going to be challenging, but we've trained in very hot and very cold conditions. That's not an excuse for us to drop our level. It's business as usual." Snow or shine, Toronto's approach remains the same: compete, control the tempo, and trust their preparation.

Having faced Montréal six times this year, there are no surprises between these two sides. Toronto's advantage lies not only in their familiarity but in their consistency: the ability to execute under pressure, no matter the conditions or the opponent. Regan added, "They have a lot of dangerous players, but we've played them enough to know how to manage that. It's about focusing on our game, not worrying about them."

For Milanović, that means staying true to their identity - a dynamic, high-tempo side that plays with attacking intent. He emphasized that changing the team's approach simply isn't in their DNA: "You can't play for a draw or be that conservative and be successful. That's not our style. We'll approach it the same way we have all year."

As the league's best regular-season team, AFC Toronto will look to channel the energy of their home crowd and close out their semifinal series in front of the fans who've been with them since day one. It's a match that promises grit, weather, and emotion - the perfect storm for a club built on resilience and belief.

AFC BY THE NUMBERS | REGULAR SEASON RECAP

SHIELD SECURED

AFC Toronto earned the top honour of the most regular season points, finishing the regular season with a strong 16-6-3 record and 51 points.

POSTSEASON PIONEERS

AFC Toronto became the first team in Northern Super League history to clinch a playoff berth.

ROAD WARRIORS

AFC held the league's best away record at 10-2-1, proving they can perform in any environment.

RELENTLESS OFFENSE

The club closed the regular season leading the league in Total Shots (255) and Shots on Goal Including Goals (128), highlighting their consistent attacking pressure.

IRON MAIDEN

Emma Regan played very minute of every match (2,250), the only player in the league to do so.

TOP OF LEAGUE'S ATTACK

Led the league in goals scored with 42, setting the standard for offensive production.

AWARD WINNING | REGULAR SEASON RECAP

Capping a record-setting campaign, AFC Toronto not only lifted the Supporters' Shield but also collected a series of league accolades as the regular season concluded.

NSL Team of the Season - Colby Barnett, Kaylee Hunter, Esther Okoronkwo, Emma Regan

NSL Coach of the Year - Marko Milanović

NSL Assist Leader - Esther Okoronkwo

NSL Rookie of the Year - Kaylee Hunter

NSL Midfielder of the Year - Emma Regan







