Match Delay: AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC Postponed to Monday

Hey NSL fans - Mother Nature had other plans for today!

Due to heavy snowfall in the area, today's semi-final match between AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses FC at York Lions Stadium has been postponed to Monday, November 10. Kickoff time to be confirmed; make sure to keep an eye on our official social media channels to stay up to date.

The action will resume right where it left off last week with Toronto holding a two-goal edge after their 2-0 win in Montréal last weekend. The winner punches their ticket to the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota where they'll face Vancouver Rise FC.

If you had tickets for today's match, hang onto them and they'll be valid for the rescheduled game. For all ticketing questions please reach out to the AFC Toronto ticketing team at tickets@afctoronto.ca.

Can't make it in person? Catch all the action live on TSN and RDS2!







