Montréal Roses FC vs. AFC Toronto Semifinal Leg 2 Kickoff Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on November 9, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







The Northern Super League (NSL) semifinal matchup between Montréal Roses FC and AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather.

With significant snowfall in the area, kickoff is now scheduled for Monday, November 10 at 6 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2.

AFC Toronto enter Leg 2 with a two-goal advantage following their 2-0 victory over Montréal last weekend at Stade Boréale. The winner of the series will advance to face Vancouver Rise FC in the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota.







Northern Super League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.