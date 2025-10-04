AFC Toronto vs. Calgary Wild FC Match Preview 10/04

Published on October 4, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







MATCHDAY STORYLINES

ROAD WIN AND LEAGUE CLINCHED

AFC Toronto clinched a historic milestone last weekend, becoming the first club in Northern Super League history to secure the Supporters' Shield following a 1-0 victory over Ottawa Rapid FC. The decisive moment came in the first half when Esther Okoronkwo threaded a perfect pass to a streaking Kaylee Hunter, who buried her 13th goal of the season - her third at TD Place - to keep pace in the Golden Boot race. On the other end, Toronto's defensive unit stayed locked in, keeping Ottawa's league-leading scorer DB Pridham off the scoresheet and ensuring goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde recorded yet another clean sheet. The win evened the season series with Ottawa at two apiece, with one draw, further cementing the intensity of this Battle of Ontario rivalry.

Combined with Calgary Wild FC's win over Montreal the following day, the result confirmed Toronto's place at the top of the table and delivered the club its first piece of silverware in its inaugural season. For head coach Marko Milanovic, the Shield reflects the team's consistency and focus across a gruelling 25-match campaign, the goal they had set from day one. Captain Emma Regan added: "There's still a lot to be done... we know not to get too high or too low as we've done throughout the whole season." With the league title now secured, Toronto's focus shifts to finishing strong in their final fixtures and preparing for the upcoming playoffs with momentum on their side.

WON NOT DONE

Clinching the league title is a milestone, but for AFC Toronto, it's only one chapter in the story they're determined to write. From the outset, head coach Marko Milanovic believed this squad had the quality to contend for everything on offer, even if the season's early setbacks served as a reminder of the resilience required. "I thought we had a team to win it all from the beginning. Of course, that was my hope. But was it all smooth sailing? No. And we anticipate there's going to be tough moments in the next couple of games and in the playoffs, but we've shown that we can be very resilient in those moments and that's something that gives us a lot of confidence," Milanovic said.

That competitive fire is shared in the locker room, where the message is clear: the Shield is incredibly monumental, but not a finish line. Emma Regan underscored the ambition driving the group: "We want to win everything, so I don't think we're going to be satisfied with just the regular season win. We want to really stamp our name on this league and it's the first season, so we want all the accolades we can." With playoffs around the corner, Toronto's balance of confidence and hunger ensures their focus remains firmly on the task ahead.

NEXT PLAYER UP

AFC Toronto's success this season has been built not only on star power but also on the depth and readiness of the entire squad. With players stepping in seamlessly when called upon, the team has shown its resilience and adaptability in every phase of the campaign. Having played the most minutes in all of the league, Emma Regan credits the group's relentless training standards and fitness for keeping the squad sharp week after week, while Cloey Uddenberg, returning to the starting XI, highlighted the competitive but supportive environment that pushes every player to be prepared for their moment. The result is a team culture where "next player up" isn't just a phrase, but a defining strength of Toronto's identity.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - SHIELD SECURED, WORK REMAINS

For AFC Toronto, the focus remains firmly on the present. Even after clinching the Northern Super League's inaugural Supporters' Shield, the group has emphasized that there is still work to be done. Head coach Marko Milanovic has consistently pointed to resilience and consistency as cornerstones of their season, noting that the team has learned to respond to adversity while maintaining standards at the top of the table.

Their last meeting with Calgary showcased just how complete Toronto can be. Zoe Burns broke through in first-half stoppage time with her first NSL goal, then quickly followed it up with a composed finish to seal her first career brace. That 2-0 result not only extended Toronto's run at the top, but also demonstrated the defensive sharpness that has carried them through recent weeks, with the backline and goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde limiting Calgary to little in the way of clear scoring chances.

As Milanovic pointed out, each of their matches against Calgary has looked different, despite the similar scorelines. Three of those contests ended 2-1 in Toronto's favour, with the most recent 2-0 showing their strongest defensive display to date. "Our last game against them, I thought it was a quite dominant performance and I thought defensively we did the best in those match-ups," he said. "That's something we've done well over the last six or seven weeks where we really haven't allowed too many chances for the opposition, no matter who that was. That will be our main focus going into the last two games and the playoffs."

The stakes may already be set with Toronto guaranteed the league title, but the identity of their playoff opponent remains wide open. With three clubs still battling for the final postseason position, AFC Toronto's message has been clear: keep improving, keep building momentum, and keep refining their game. It's business as usual for the Shield winners, and another opportunity to fine-tune before the knockout rounds begin.

AFC BY THE NUMBERS

SHIELD SECURED: AFC Toronto earned the top honour of clinching the most regular season points, entering the match with a strong 14-6-3 record and 45 points.

POSTSEASON CLINCHED: AFC Toronto became the first team in Northern Super League history to clinch a playoff berth.

ROAD WARRIORS: AFC holds the league's best away record at 9-2-1, proving they can perform in any environment.

RELENTLESS OFFENSE: The club tops the NSL in Total Shots (231) and Shots on Goal Including Goals (115), highlighting their consistent attacking pressure.

TOP OF LEAGUE'S ATTACK: The club sits just behind Ottawa in goals scored with 38, setting the standard for offensive production.

RISING STAR: At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter is the youngest player in the league and sits second in the Golden Boot race with 13 goals. She also ranks second in Total Shots (55) and Shots on Target (35).

PLAYMAKERS IN FORM: Esther Okoronkwo and Nikki Small are tied for the league lead in assists (6).

IRON LEADER: Captain Emma Regan has played every single minute this season, 2,070 minutes, tops in the league.







Northern Super League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.