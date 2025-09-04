Kaila Novak Signs with AFC Toronto Following Stint in England

Published on September 4, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is pleased to announce the signing of Canadian forward Kaila Novak, following her time with Durham Women FC in England's Women's Championship.

Novak joins AFC Toronto with international and collegiate experience. She represented Canada at the U17 and U20 World Cups, clinched two CONCACAF bronze medals, and was nominated for Canadian Youth International Player of the Year. At UCLA, she was part of the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, helped the Bruins to back-to-back Pac-12 Championships, and was named FTF Canada Freshman Player of the Year.

"We are delighted to welcome Kaila Novak to AFC Toronto," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "Our staff knows Kaila well from her time in REX and with the Ontario Provincial Team. She has always been a direct, fearless player who isn't afraid to take on defenders one-on-one. We believe she adds valuable versatility to our attack, with the ability to play off the left or through the middle. We're thrilled she's returning home to continue her career with AFC Toronto."

"Coming back home to play on Canadian soil means everything to me. From the moment I saw the standard of this league, I knew I wanted to be part of it. Canadians do it best, and I'm proud to be here to compete, contribute, and push this team at such an exciting stage of the season," said Novak.

"I hope to help the team in whatever capacity I can - whether that's as a starter or coming on as an impact player - the goal is to stay at the top of the league and win."

Known for her pace and relentless work rate, Novak brings creativity and positivity to the pitch. She began her professional career with Durham WFC and sharpened her game through training stints with London City Lionesses, Crystal Palace FC Women and Angel City Football Club before returning home to Canada.

Her relentless drive extends beyond football. While playing in the United States, Novak founded a media and marketing business, blending her love for content creation with her career. Away from work and the pitch, she enjoys traveling, snowboarding, and life with her chihuahua, Koda.

Joining as the club's fifth summer addition, Novak is eligible for immediate selection.







Northern Super League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.