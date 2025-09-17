October 18 Match Moved to October 19

Published on September 17, 2025

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto fans: our match originally scheduled for Saturday, October 18th has been moved to Sunday, October 19th at 12pm at York Lions Stadium.

October 19th is Fan Appreciation Night, our final game of the regular season. Come cheer on AFC Toronto as we fight to punch a ticket to the NSL Final!







