AFC Toronto Clinch First-Ever NSL Playoff Spot

Published on September 16, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - In front of their supporters at York Lions Stadium, AFC Toronto became the first team in Northern Super League history to clinch a playoff spot. The win was more than a result, it marked a defining moment for the club, its fans, and the league as women's professional soccer continues to flourish in Canada.

Saturday's result does more than strengthen Toronto's position atop the standings with 41 points (13-2-6) in the final stretch of the regular season. It marks a defining moment in the NSL's inaugural season - proof of the league's high quality of play, its record-breaking performances, and the surging fan interest driving women's soccer forward in Canada.

"Clinching the first-ever playoff spot in the Northern Super League reflects the hard work and commitment from our players, staff, and supporters," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "Securing with such a strong team effort at home only makes it more special. This result shows the talent and resilience of our players, but also the energy of our supporters who have been with us since day one. We have set the standard together, and now we're ready to carry this momentum into the playoffs, and beyond."

The first NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota begin after the regular season concludes on October 18. The top four teams will advance to a home-and-away semifinal, with aggregate scores determining the two finalists. The season will close with the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota on November 15 at Toronto's BMO Field.

Statement Performances

On the hunt for the Golden Boot: Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Hunter continues her breakout season, moving closer in the Golden Boot race with two more goals added to her tally.

Braced for success: Hunter and Esther Okoronkwo each recorded braces, marking Toronto's first multi-brace performance of the season.

Canadian stars open their accounts: Canadians Kaela Hansen, Sarah Stratigakis, and Jade Kovacevic - the club's inaugural signing - all notched their first AFC Toronto goal.

Sierra Cota-Yarde's shutout streak continues: Toronto-born goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde continues to shine between the posts, making it three straight shutouts at just 22 years old.

In total, AFC have now scored a league-leading 36 goals, while also leading the NSL in shots on target (105) and total shots (210) - cementing their place as the league's most dangerous attacking side.

Captain Emma Regan added: "This is how we want to play going into playoffs. We're peaking at the right time, and we feel really good."

What's Next

With only four matches left in the regular season, AFC Toronto return to action at York Lions Stadium on Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m. ET, when they host Halifax Tides FC in their final meeting of the regular season (streaming live on TSN+ in Canada and ESPN+ in the U.S.).

The club's full remaining schedule is available at afctoronto.ca/schedule.

Fans can enter for a chance to win playoff tickets here, with additional information on playoff sales coming shortly. Tickets for the NSL Final presented by Toyota are on sale now and available here.







