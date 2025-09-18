Week 23 Starts Now

Week 23 has arrived, and the league's playoff race is officially in overdrive. Four matches, six clubs, and a packed midweek schedule mean there's no margin for error. Clinching scenarios are on the line, elimination threats are looming, and the fight for the Supporters' Shield could take a decisive turn.

Ottawa have a chance to book their ticket to the postseason, Calgary are fighting for survival, and Vancouver will try to shake off last week's blowout to keep pace with Montréal in the race for second. Toronto, already playoff-bound, will look to stay sharp while Halifax cling to the thinnest of postseason hopes.

Here's your guide to a pivotal Week 23.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Wednesday, September 17 - 9:00 PM ET

McMahon Stadium | TSN, ESPN+

Calgary's season is teetering on the brink. The Wild (6-12-2) sit ten points back of the playoff line with just five matches left and are coming off a humbling 5-0 home loss to Montréal. Defensive leaks have been costly all season, and with the league's stingiest attack arriving in town, they'll need to tighten up quickly.

Ottawa (8-6-6) enter in fourth place and can clinch their playoff berth with a win. DB Pridham continues to lead the Golden Boot race, and the Rapid have been held scoreless just four times all season meaning Calgary must be ready to match them goal for goal to keep their season alive.

What to Watch: Calgary have taken points off Ottawa before, including a win earlier this season, but momentum and pressure favor the visitors. The first goal could decide everything: if Ottawa strike early, it could be curtains on Calgary's playoff hopes.

Montréal Roses FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Thursday, September 18 - 7:00 PM ET

Stade Boréale | RDS2, CBC Gem, NSL.ca

Montréal are flying after last week's emphatic 5-0 win in Calgary and now sit second in the standings with 32 points (9-6-5). With a draw or victory, they could clinch their playoff spot, provided Calgary lose on Wednesday, and their potent attack led by Tanya Boychuk and Stéphanie Hill will look to keep rolling.

Halifax (3-12-4) are not yet mathematically eliminated, but the path is razor-thin. A loss combined with an Ottawa win on Wednesday would end their playoff hopes. Still, the Tides have proven tough opponents for Montréal, earning two draws and a win in the three previous meetings this season.

What to Watch: Halifax will play with freedom, knowing they could still prevent their opponents from getting more points, but Montréal's midfield trio could dictate terms early. If the Roses get ahead, expect them to control tempo and force Halifax to chase.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Saturday, September 20 - 4:00 PM ET

Swangard Stadium | CBC, CBC Gem

Vancouver (9-6-5) saw their eight-match unbeaten streak end in spectacular fashion last week with a 7-0 defeat in Toronto, and they'll be eager to prove it was just a blip. They'll have to do it without Jessica De Fillippo, who is suspended after a red card, but their attack remains dangerous.

Ottawa will be on short rest after their midweek clash in Calgary but could arrive already playoff-bound. These two clubs are almost identical statistically, separated by just one goal in total scoring and nearly dead even in possession and passing accuracy.

What to Watch: Expect a tense, cagey affair early as both sides settle in. Vancouver's high press could test Ottawa's legs after their travel-heavy week, but if the Rapid forwards can find space in transition, this could turn into a shootout.

AFC Toronto vs. Halifax Tides FC

Sunday, September 21 - 2:00 PM ET

York Lions Stadium | TSN+, NSL.ca

Toronto (13-6-2) made a statement last week with a record-breaking 7-0 rout of Vancouver, securing their spot as the first club to clinch playoffs. They'll look to stay sharp with the Supporters' Shield still in play, and Sierra Cota-Yarde will try to extend her shutout streak to four matches.

Halifax, playing their second road match in four days, will need to summon every ounce of energy to challenge the league leaders. Toronto have won all four previous meetings between these clubs and have been nearly untouchable at home this season.

What to Watch: Expect Toronto to rotate lightly but still push to keep their momentum heading into the final stretch. Halifax will need a near-perfect defensive performance to avoid being overrun.

Playoff Picture

Clinching Scenarios:

- Ottawa clinch with a win Wednesday vs. Calgary.

- Montréal clinch with a win or draw Thursday vs. Halifax if Calgary lose Wednesday.

- Vancouver clinch with a win or draw Saturday vs. Ottawa if Calgary lose Wednesday.

Elimination Scenarios:

- Calgary are eliminated if they lose Wednesday, Montréal avoid defeat Thursday, and Vancouver take at least a point Saturday.

- Halifax are eliminated if Ottawa win Wednesday.

Supporters' Shield Race:

- Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, and Ottawa remain alive for first place, though Ottawa must take points this week to stay in contention.

The Takeaway

Week 23 is all about separation - clinches, eliminations, and late-season statements. Ottawa have the chance to lock in their postseason place and shape the playoff picture for everyone else. Montréal and Vancouver are fighting to keep pace with Toronto, who are chasing history at the top. And for Calgary and Halifax, every point is do-or-die.

