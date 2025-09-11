Vancouver Rise FC Sign New Zealand Defender Rebecca Lake

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Thursday that the club has signed New Zealand defender Rebecca Lake as their final signing of the transfer window.

We're excited to welcome Rebecca Lake to our roster" said Interim Sporting Director Robyn Gale. "Rebecca brings an ambitious mindset with strong leadership qualities, adding valuable depth at the center back position."

Lake, 26, joins from A-League side Wellington Phoenix FC. The Kiwi joined New Zealand-based Phoenix FC in 2023, playing 19 times across two seasons where she was vice-captain.

"I'm already loving the environment here at Vancouver Rise-great players, but even better people" said Lake on her signing. "Everyone's got a winning mindset, and I can't wait to get involved."

Prior to joining Phoenix, Lake played for Northern Tigers FC in 2023 in the New South Wales National Premier Leagues (NPL), Australia's third division for Women's football. She played 18 times and made 14 starts for Tigers FC, helping them finish fifth in the table out of 14 teams. In New Zealand, Lake was an integral part of New Zealand National Women's National League side Canterbury United Pride, having played there from 2014 until 2022. The defender was captain of The Pride for three seasons, including when they won the historic three-peat league championship in 2020, scoring three goals on the way to the title.

"We are very happy to have Rebecca at Vancouver Rise FC." said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "Rebecca comes in with great experience and leadership skills as a centerback. She has only been with us for a few days, but her willingness to impact the ball and positive mindset has been noticed already."

Internationally, Lake has represented New Zealand at both the U-17 and U-20 level, going to two youth FIFA World Cups in 2016 (U-17 in Jordan) and 2018 (U-20 in France). She was also called up to the senior national team in January of 2023 in their friendlies against the United States. Lake also captained the New Zealand futsal team in the 2022 World University Championship in Portugal. In her youth, she played for Waimakariri United in New Zealand.

Rebecca Lake

Pronunciation: Re-BECK-ka LAYKE

Position: Defender

Height: 5-09

Date of Birth: May 13, 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand

Citizenship: New Zealand

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Wellington Phoenix FC (Australia), Northern Tigers FC (Australia), Canterbury United Pride (New Zealand).







