Vancouver Rise FC Fall to AFC Toronto in 7-0 Defeat in Ontario

Published on September 13, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

TORONTO, ON - It was a disappointing evening for Vancouver Rise FC, as they fell to a 7-0 defeat against AFC Toronto after going to 10 players just before half-time.

Rise FC had a strong start to the match, with Holly Ward nearly teeing up Jessica De Filippo with a cross but the latter's header went straight into the hands of Toronto 'keeper Sierra Cota-Yarde. However, AFC Toronto broke the deadlock first in the 6th minute, as Esther Okoronkwo scored off a free-kick just outside the box. Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan then made a huge save in the 20th minute, denying Sarah Stratigakis from close range. McAslan was at it again just eight minutes later, palming away a vicious shot from Kaylee Hunter.

Rise FC began to rally back after the half-hour mark, with Samantha Chang and Jessica De Filippo finding space at the edge of the box and firing towards goal, both efforts just flying over the crossbar. Kennedy Faulknor almost snuck a shot past Cota-Yarde just before the half-time mark, after Latifah Abdu drilled a low cross but the AFC Toronto 'keeper did just enough to turn it behind for a corner.

AFC Toronto then made it 2-0 right before the break, after Kaylee Hunter hit a low shot past McAslan inside the box. Toronto then made it 3-0 off a corner, as Kaela Hansen bundled it over the line. De Filippo was then sent off right after the goal as she was shown a second yellow.

AFC Toronto made it 4-0 in the 50th minute, after Stratigakis headed in a cross at the back post. They then made it 5-0 in the 65th minute through Esther Okoronkwo, and 6-0 in the 69th minute through Kaylee Hunter. AFC Toronto finished by making it 7-0 through Jade Kovacevic in the 86th minute. Mariah Lee won a penalty in added time, but Samantha Chang's ensuing penalty shot went just wide of the post.

Rise FC are back in action on September 20th at Swangard Stadium, to host Ottawa Rapid FC in our Fan Appreciation Match Presented by Explore Burnaby. Kick-off is at 1pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Angelina Baldino

Scoring Summary

6' - TOR - Esther Okoronkwo

45'+1 - TOR - Kaylee Hunter (Esther Okoronkwo)

45'+5 - TOR - Kaela Hansen

50' - TOR - Sarah Stratigakis (Zoe Burns)

65' - TOR - Esther Okoronkwo (Aoi Kizaki)

69' - TOR - Kaylee Hunter

86' - TOR - Jade Kovacevic (Kaylee Hunter)

Statistics

Possession: TOR 49% - VAN 51%

Shots: TOR 25 - VAN 8

Shots on Goal: TOR 15 - VAN 1

Offsides: TOR 6 - VAN 3

Corners: TOR 6 - VAN 3

Yellow Cards: TOR 1 - VAN 6

Red Cards: TOR 0 - VAN 1

Cautions

10' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

16' - VAN - Jaylyn Wright

27' - TOR - Nikayla Small

38' - VAN - Jessica Cowart

39' - VAN - Latifah Abdu

45'+6 - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

88' - VAN - Rebecca Lake

Ejections

45'+6 - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

AFC Toronto

21.Sierra Cota-Yarde; 14.Sarah Rollins, 5.Croix Soto, 6.Kaela Hansen; 12.Zoe Burns (17.Nyota Katembo 64'), 4.Nikayla Small (13.Aoi Kizaki 64'), 8.Emma Ragen, 16.Sarah Stratagakis (22.Cloey Uddenberg 72'), 31.Colby Barnett (2.April Lantaigne 72'); 11.Kaylee Hunter, 23.Esther Okoronkwo (9.Jade Kovacevic 72')

Substitutes not used

70.Danielle Krzyzaniak, 3.Hong Hye-Ji, 19.Ashley Cathro, 94.Victora Pickett

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 12.Jaylen Wright (3.Jasmyne Spencer 58'), 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (23.Rebecca Lake 58'), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 5.Quinn (7.Nicole Stanton 58'), 8.Samantha Chang©Ã¯Â¸Â, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 99.Latifah Abdu (9.Mariah Lee 58'), 11.Jessica De Filippo, 19.Holly Ward (14.Anna Bout 82')

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 6.Sofia Hagman, 24.Josie Longhurst, 34.Bridget Mutipula







