Roses Climb to Second Place in Playoff Race

Published on September 13, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Calgary - In the thick of the playoff race, the Montréal Roses delivered a dominant team performance, defeating Calgary Wild FC 5-0 at McMahon Stadium. With this win, Montréal now shares the same number of points as Vancouver Rise but claims 2nd place in the Northern Super League standings thanks to a superior goal differential. The message is clear: the Roses are ready to raise their level of play.

Closing out a three-game road stretch, the Montréal squad showcased discipline, commitment, and depth.

"What you saw today is the result of a group effort. Every player contributed in their own way, with dedication and generosity. We're progressing together, and this win reflects that. We wanted to show that we can deliver top performances, for ourselves but also for our fans. We hope to see them in large numbers for our last three home matches - their energy is felt on the field."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

A TEAM VICTORY IN EVERY SENSE

In a match defined by balance and precision, five different players scored, highlighting the team's depth and collective efficiency.

Match Highlights:

2' - Stéphanie Hill opens the scoring off a corner from Noémi Paquin.

19' - Claire Monyard intercepts a pass and scores her first professional goal.

52' - Tanya Boychuk nets her 6th goal of the season, assisted by Claire Monyard.

76' - Noémi Paquin scores her first professional goal, set up by Félicia Roy.

83' - Lorie Thibault completes the scoring with her first professional goal, assisted by Noémi Paquin.

MATCH STATS - MONTRÉAL DOMINATES

Possession: 57%

Shots: 18 (10 on target)

Shots on goal conceded: 0

Accurate passes: 358

Crosses: 18

Corners: 5

Once again, the league's best defence delivered a flawless performance, conceding zero shots on target.

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Assistant Referees: Allycia Carlucci & Megan Opatril

MONTRÉAL VS. CALGARY SERIES: ADVANTAGE ROSES

With three wins in four games and the final matchup set for Stade Boréale on September 27th, the Roses have officially clinched the season series against Calgary.

EXPERIENCE THE ENERGY OF THE ROSES - THIS THURSDAY AT STADE BORÉALE

The Montréal Roses return home on Thursday, September 18th at 7 PM, ready to ignite Stade Boréale in an anticipated showdown against the Halifax Tides, presented by Boréale. The atmosphere promises to be electric as fans cheer on their team. Only two more historic home games remain after this match to experience the magic of the inaugural Northern Super League season.







