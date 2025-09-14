Ottawa Rapid FC Secure a Point in 1-1 Draw with Halifax

Published on September 13, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC forward D.B. Pridham

Halifax, NS - Ottawa Rapid FC and Halifax Tides FC battled to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match on Saturday afternoon at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax. The home team struck first just before halftime, with Megumi Nakamura breaking the deadlock late in the opening frame to give Halifax the edge heading into the break.

Ottawa responded quickly after the restart, with D.B. Pridham driving the ball downfield and setting up Melanie Forbes, whose shot forced a save from goalkeeper Anika Toth. The rebound fell perfectly for Florence Belzile, who headed home her third of the season to bring the Rapid level in the 47th minute.

The Rapid nearly completed the turnaround in the 74th minute when Pridham rifled a shot off the post, but the chance went begging as both sides settled for a share of the points. In the first of Ottawa's three-match road swing, the Rapid walked away with one point in their playoff push.

Forward D.B. Pridham on the team's performance: "We didn't do what we wanted to do in the first half. I think we came out flat. We didn't possess like we planned to and we were lacking our style of play. In the second half, we came out a little bit better - we got a goal and kept them away from scoring. But then again, we're not settling for just one point. It's a quick turnaround for our next game, we have to move on to the next away game and secure three points then."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC heads west to McMahon Stadium in Calgary to face Calgary Wild FC on Wednesday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

SERIES: In the fourth of five matches, the Rapid have the edge over the Tides with two wins, one draw, and one loss.

FLORENCE BELZILE: The attacker notched her third goal of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Wednesday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET (Watch on TSN and stream on NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 | Halifax Tides FC - 1

Venue: Wanderers Grounds

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Natalie Berry

Fourth Official: Laura Hall

Referee Observer: James Keast

Attendance: 3,501

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Florence Belzile (47')

Halifax Tides FC: Megumi Nakamura (40')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

7' - Yellow: Sara Olai (Halifax Tides FC)

56' - Yellow: Sarah Taylor (Halifax Tides FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Poland)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Stella Downing (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offsides: 0

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 2

