Rapid Extends Olivia Scott Through 2027

Published on August 29, 2025

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC announced today that defender and co-captain Olivia Scott has signed a contract extension that will keep her with the club through the 2027 season.

Scott has been a vital part of the Rapid's inaugural Northern Super League campaign, starting 17 matches and contributing 3 goals and 1 assist. Beyond her numbers, she has established herself as a leader both on and off the pitch, helping shape the team's identity in its historic first season.

Reflecting on her extension, Scott shared a heartfelt message to Rapid supporters:

"I just want to say thank you to the fans for all the support so far, it's meant a lot. I'm so excited to be staying and continuing this journey in Ottawa. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to keep building something special together."

Since joining the club, Scott has been inspired by the energy and dedication of the Ottawa faithful.

"The fans have honestly been incredible. They've made it feel like home from day one. Every game, their energy and support is something you really feel on the field. Ottawa always shows up, and it's made the whole experience that much more meaningful."

Ottawa Rapid FC CEO Thomas Gilbert emphasized the importance of Scott's continued presence:

"Olivia has been a driving force in shaping who we are as a club. Her leadership, her consistency on the field, and the way she connects with her teammates and our fans make her an irreplaceable part of this organization. Extending her through 2027 is about more than just keeping a great player- it's about continuing to build the foundation of the Rapid with one of our leaders."

For Scott, extending her contract was never in doubt.

"It just felt right. It wasn't a question of if I was staying, it was just about when we'd make it official. It's really special to keep my professional journey going at the club where it all started."







