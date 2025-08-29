Ivymae Perez Departs

AFC Toronto can confirm that Ivymae Perez has departed the club by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined ahead of the 2025 season from League1 Ontario side North Toronto Nitros, signing her first professional contract as part of our inaugural roster.

"This has been a challenging year for Ivy as injuries have disrupted her season," said Sporting Director Billy Wilson. "After much consideration, she has decided to pursue a career outside of football. Ivy has been a positive presence within our group, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours."

