AFC Toronto Drops Homecoming 1-0 to Visiting Vancouver Rise FC

Published on August 19, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON (August 17, 2025) - AFC Toronto's return to BMO Field on Sunday night was filled with drama but ended in frustration as they fell 1-0 to the Vancouver Rise FC. The first half was highlighted by chaos in front of both nets, with goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde and the backline making crucial stops to keep the match scoreless.

The game shifted in the 39th minute when Vancouver's Jasmyne Spencer was shown a red card, giving Toronto a player advantage for the final stretch of the half and the entire second frame.

Despite the extra attacker, Vancouver struck just 25 seconds into the second half as Jessica De Filippo capitalized on a misread at the back to put the visitors ahead. Toronto pressed hard for an equalizer, with Esther Okoronkwo rattling the post in the 59th minute and multiple chances in stoppage time, including two efforts off the crossbar. Despite relentless pressure and a roaring home crowd, AFC couldn't break through, forced to settle for a narrow defeat in front of their supporters.

Head coach Marko Milanovic on the loss: "We don't get too high and we don't get too low. The season is long - we'll analyze this game, take the lessons, and use the two weeks ahead to prepare. The objective remains the same: to put ourselves in the best position come playoffs."

Captain Emma Regan on playing at BMO: "The energy from the fans really pushed us on, especially in the second half. Every time we went down for a corner or created a chance, you could feel that lift from the crowd."

Next, AFC Toronto returns to their home pitch, York Lions Stadium, as they host Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, August 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

SERIES: The loss hands Vancouver the edge in the season series, with AFC holding a 1-2-1 record through four meetings with the Rise.

UP NEXT: AFC Toronto are back at York Lions Stadium to host Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, August 30 at 2 p.m. ET (Watch on CBC and NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

AFC Toronto - 0 | Vancouver Rise FC - 1

Venue: BMO Field

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Heather Lloyd Fourth Official: Amanda Kwan

Referee Observer: John Oliva

Attendance: 7,771

SCORING SUMMARY

AFC Toronto: 0

Vancouver Rise FC: Jessica De Filippo (45')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

29' - Yellow: Jasmyne Spencer (Vancouver Rise FC) 39' - Red: Jasmyne Spencer (Vancouver Rise FC) 90'+4' - Yellow: Morgan McAslan (Vancouver Rise FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

AFC Toronto Starting Lineup:

GK Sierra Cota-Yarde (Toronto, ON) DF Kaela Hansen (Burnaby, BC) DF Croix Soto (USA)

DF Sarah Rollins (Toronto, ON)

MF Sarah Stratigakis (Toronto, ON) MF Nikayla Small (Pickering, ON)

MF Emma Regan (Burnaby, BC) MF Colby Barnett (USA)

MF Victoria Pickett (Barrie, ON) FW Kaylee Hunter (Calgary, AB) FW Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Substitutes: Danielle Krzyzaniak (GK), Hong Hye-ji (DF), Ashley Cathro (DF), Zoe Burns (DF), Aoi Kizaki (MF), April Lantaigne (MF), Cloey Uddenberg (MF), Jade Kovacevic (FW), Lauren Rowe (FW)

Total Shots: 14 Shots on Goal: 6 Fouls: 10 Offsides: 4 Corner-Kicks: 10 Saves: 4

More from the locker room:

Head coach Marko Milanovic on the draw: "It's a very disappointing result for us, especially playing 11 v. 10 for more than a half. We created enough chances to score, but it just wasn't meant to be. Credit to Vancouver - they defended really well and put their bodies on the line."

Captain Emma Regan on the loss: "It's not a great feeling to sit here after a loss, but this group is resilient. We've always found a way to turn things around, and that's going to be our mindset moving into the final stretch."

Defender Kaela Hansen on the backline effort: "Defensively, it was about communicating between the lines, winning 50/50s, and being aggressive on their forwards. Everyone put their body on the line - we just couldn't unlock the result tonight."

Milanovic on playing at BMO Field: "Even though both of our matches here at BMO ended in losses, we love playing here. The energy from the crowd is incredible, and our goal is to do absolutely everything in our power to be back here again on November 15."

Hansen on the crowd at BMO: "We're grateful every time we get to play in front of a big crowd like this. We'll put ourselves in a position to be back here and give the fans - and ourselves - the result we deserve."







