AFC Toronto vs. Vancouver Rise FC Match Preview

Published on August 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto closed out their demanding four-game road stretch with a gritty 1-1 draw against Ottawa Rapid FC, a result that underscored both the resilience and depth of the squad. Kaylee Hunter's scoring streak continued as she netted her 10th of the season, cementing her place in the Golden Boot race and extending her incredible run to four consecutive matches. Supported by strong defensive organization and a standout effort from the backline in shutting down Ottawa's prolific attack, Toronto matched their rivals in intensity and composure, showing they can grind out results in hostile environments.

That result also carried historical weight: it was Toronto's first-ever draw against Ottawa and only the second in franchise history, a reflection of just how finely balanced this rivalry has become. With positives to build on - from Zoe Burns' steady first NSL start to Ashley Cathro's first career assist - Toronto heads back home with momentum in hand after finishing unbeaten in their final two road matches.

The return to BMO Field carries added significance. The last time Toronto faced Vancouver Rise, it was the opener of this road swing, where they fell 2-1 at Swangard Stadium. Now, with a packed CNE crowd awaiting and the lower bowl set to roar once again, AFC has the chance to flip the script against the Rise and make a statement back on home soil.

BACK AT BMO

AFC Toronto is back under the bright lights of BMO Field, returning to the stage where their historic inaugural match was played earlier this season. That debut saw the club battle in front of a crowd of 14,518, setting the tone for what professional women's soccer can be in Toronto. Now, after grinding through a demanding four-game road stretch, the squad returns home with momentum, ready to feed off the city's energy once again.

There's plenty of anticipation surrounding this homecoming - not just for the result on the pitch, but for the atmosphere that only BMO can deliver. Toronto fans made their presence felt the first time out, and with the club sitting atop the NSL table, expectations are higher than ever. Sunday's clash with Vancouver Rise isn't just another home game, it's another chance to showcase how far AFC has come since opening day - and how high they're aiming as the season heads into its defining stretch.

BACKLINE BACKBONE

While Toronto's attack has earned headlines, the defensive unit has been just as decisive in keeping the club at the top of the table. Against Ottawa, Croix Soto's leadership anchored a backline that consistently frustrated league-leading scorer DB Pridham, cutting off passing lanes and forcing difficult looks. It followed a similar effort in MontreÃÂal, where AFC absorbed 18 shots yet limited the Roses to a single goal. With composure, organization, and discipline, Toronto's defenders have shown they can bend without breaking - a strength that will be crucial as they return home to face Vancouver's high-energy attack.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - LOCKED IN, ALL IN

Toronto knows exactly what's at stake as they return to BMO Field against Vancouver Rise FC. In three prior meetings this season, the sides have been separated by the slimmest of margins - a pair of draws and a one-goal decision each way. With so little between the two, AFC will need to lean on their structure, intensity, and resilience to find an edge at home.

One of the clearest priorities will be defending set pieces. Vancouver has made a habit of punishing Toronto in those moments, and head coach Marko Milanovic highlighted that focus heading into this clash. Concentration on dead-ball situations could be the difference in keeping Vancouver from seizing momentum and tilting the match.

"It's such a close league - anyone can beat anyone on a given day. That's what makes it so interesting. Really being locked in is so important, because one moment of poor concentration can lead to a mistake that decides the game."

Equally important is Toronto's trademark pressing game. When AFC is sharp in their pressure, shifting quickly from shape to press and winning the ball high, they are at their most dangerous. Against a disciplined opponent, maintaining that intensity and turning turnovers into attacking chances could prove decisive. As Milanovic put it:

"It's always the usual for us: how good is our press, how well can we go from a zone into a press, and then what do we create from winning the ball in those areas. As long as we do our part, we're very confident about the outcome."

In a league where one moment can change everything, Toronto is prepared to press, lock in, and seize the edge.

AFC BY THE NUMBERS

TOP OF THE TABLE: AFC Toronto enters the weekend sitting first in the NSL standings with a strong 10-5-2 record.

LEAGUE'S BEST ATTACK: The club has scored a league-leading 26 goals, setting the standard for offensive production.

UNSTOPPABLE STREAK: Toronto owns the NSL's longest win streak this season, a five- game run between June 11 and July 15.

ROAD WARRIORS: AFC holds the league's best away record at 7-2-1, proving they can perform in any environment.

RELENTLESS OFFENSE: The club tops the NSL in both Total Shots (160) and Shots on Target (74), highlighting their consistent attacking pressure.

RISING STAR: At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter is the youngest player in the league and sits second in the Golden Boot race with 10 goals. She also ranks second in total shots (34) and shots on target (21).

PLAYMAKERS IN FORM: Nikki Small is tied for the league lead in assists (5), with teammates Victoria Pickett and Esther Okoronkwo close behind at 4 apiece.

IRON LEADERS: Captain Emma Regan and Colby Barnett have played every single minute this season - 1,530 minutes each, tops in the league.







Northern Super League Stories from August 17, 2025

AFC Toronto vs. Vancouver Rise FC Match Preview - AFC Toronto

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.