Vancouver Rise FC Grind out Resilient 1-0 Road Win over AFC Toronto with 10 Players

Published on August 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







TORONTO, ON - It was a resilient performance from Vancouver Rise FC, as they pulled off a huge 1-0 road win over AFC Toronto in Toronto after going down to 10 players in the first half.

Both sides began the match testing the waters early, with AFC Toronto's Kaylee Hunter and Rise FC's Jessica De Filippo warming the gloves of their respective 'keepers. Morgan McAslan made a big save after 15 minutes, denying Esther Okoronkwo from a tight angle inside the box. Kennedy Faulknor tried her luck right around the half-hour mark, firing from distance after a positive drive forward, putting her effort on target but into the hands of Cota-Yarde.

Rise FC then had a massive chance to open the scoring off a free-kick in the 33rd minute. Samantha Chang put a dangerous ball towards the back post where Lisa Pechersky was waiting. Pechersky then tried to turn that chance in but was denied by a goal-line clearance before AFC Toronto made two more huge blocks inside the box to keep the scoreline level. Minutes later, Jessika Cowart put a headed effort just inches wide of the far post off yet another set-piece opportunity.

The game took a huge turn five minutes from time, as Jasmyne Spencer was shown a second yellow and consecutively a red card, meaning Rise FC had to play the rest of the match with 10 players. Yet, despite the one-player disadvantage, Rise FC held firm and went into the break with all still to play with.

Rise FC had a perfect start to the second half, with Jessica De Filippo scoring inside the first minute of the half to put Rise FC in front. Holly Ward intercepted the ball up high and played De Filippo through on goal. De Filippo then coolly slotted her shot past Cota-Yarde to make it 1-0. McAslan then made another massive save minutes later, tipping over an Emma Ragen free-kick.

After some strong defending for a lengthy period, Pechersky almost created another goal-scoring opportunity after a whipped cross was put into a dangerous position, but no Rise FC player was able to get a foot on it to turn it in. Holly Ward then nearly made it 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to play, cutting inside from the left and firing a shot on her right foot, but it was kick-saved by Cota-Yarde.

Rise FC continued to be resilient and saw out the match thanks to some fantastic saves and massive tackles, grabbing a crucial and impressive road win against the league leaders AFC Toronto.

Rise FC are back in action on August 24th against Ottawa Rapid FC in Ottawa at 11am PT. Rise FC then come back home to Swangard Stadium on August 30th as they host Montreal Roses FC. Kick-off is at 7pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Scoring Summary

46' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Holly Ward)

Statistics

Possession: TOR 55% - VAN 45%

Shots: TOR 14 - VAN 12

Shots on Goal: TOR 6 - VAN 6

Offsides: TOR 4 - VAN 0

Corners: TOR 10 - VAN 2

Yellow Cards: TOR 0 - VAN 3

Red Cards: TOR 0 - VAN 1

Cautions

29' - VAN - Jasmyne Spencer

39' - VAN - Jasmyne Spencer

90'+5 - VAN - Morgan McAslan

Ejections

39' - VAN - Jasmyne Spencer

AFC Toronto

21.Sierra Cota-Yarde; 6.Kaela Hansen, 5.Croix Soto, 14.Sarah Rollins; 4.Nikayla Small, 94.Victoria Pickett (9.Jade Kovacevic 76'), 16.Sarah Stratigakis (13.Aoi Kizaki 58'), 8.Emma Ragen, 31.Colby Barnett; 23.Esther Okoronkwo (77.Lauren Rowe 85'), 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used

70.Danielle Krzyzaniak, 2.April Lantaigne, 3.Hong Hye-Ji, 12.Zoe Burns, 19.Ashley Cathro, 22.Cloey Uddenberg

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (34.Bridget Mutipula 71'), 18.Yuka Okamoto (12.Jaylyn Wright 71'); 5.Quinn (24.Josie Longhurst 57'), 7.Nikki Stanton (9.Mariah Lee HT), 10.Lisa Pechersky; 8.Samantha Chang©, 11.Jessica De Filippo (6.Sofia Hagman 73'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes

1.Kirstin Tynan, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 14.Anna Bout, 26.Anais Oularbi







Northern Super League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.