Rise FC look to keep their three-match undefeated streak going against Halifax Tides FC away from home

August 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC (5W-5L-4D) is back on the road this week, traveling to Nova Scotia once again to face Halifax Tides FC (6W-4L-3D) in Week 17 of the 2025 Northern Super League (NSL).

STORYLINES

INTO AN UNDEFEATED RHYTHM: Rise FC are in their best form so far, going three matches in a row without a loss. Starting with that 6-0 thrashing of Halifax, Rise FC have seen off table-topping AFC Toronto and were seconds away from making it three wins in a row before Ottawa Rapid FC got a goal back to level the score. Rise FC have now scored 11 goals in those three matches, proving that their attack has well and truly been unleashed. Holly Ward has been at the forefront of that attacking prowess, with the young winger scoring registering five goal involvements for Rise FC (3G/2A) since she got off the mark in their last visit to HFX.

With an attack that's full of confidence and the team in full-stride, it's going to be a tough day at the office for Tides FC once Rise FC roll into town.

BACK WHERE HISTORY WAS MADE: Halifax is already a favoured venue for Rise FC half-way through the season, as it was the place where Rise FC broke records in the NSL. Last month's 6-0 victory remains the highest winning margin from any team in the league so far, and is tied for the most goals scored in one match (alongside last weekend's 3-3 draw against Rapid FC). It also is the place where Canadian international Holly Ward got her first pro goal, and has been flying ever since. Quinn and Mariah Lee both scored to further their scoring tallies this season, and even the defenders got involved with Jasmyne Spencer scoring and Shannon Woeller registering an assist.

This time around, Rise FC will be hoping they can recapture that magic from their last visit to continue that fantastic form since then.

AGAINST OUR FAVOURITE OPPONENTS: Football nowadays is focused on the big stats, and the big stat here is that Rise FC have won every single match against Halifax Tides FC this season. From their first match that was settled by a Jasmyne Spencer stunner to a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to that momentous 6-0 victory last month. Rise FC have scored an incredible nine goals in those three matches, and have only conceded one!

Tides FC will obviously want to shift the tides of this matchup themselves in front of their own fans, but Rise FC fans will know that once Rise FC get into their groove, there are few that can stop their oncoming wave.







Northern Super League Stories from August 4, 2025

Rise FC look to keep their three-match undefeated streak going against Halifax Tides FC away from home - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.