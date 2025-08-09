Vancouver Rise FC Earn Valuable Point After Dominant Display against Tides FC

August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, NS - It was a physical affair at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, as Vancouver Rise FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Halifax Tides FC, despite Rise FC dominating the stats.

Vancouver Rise FC started as they meant to go on, testing Tides FC early on with Mariah Lee curling a shot from just outside the box and forcing Tides FC 'keeper Anika Tóth into a full-stretch save. Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan then made a comfortable save just inside 20 minutes, after Tiffany Cameron fired from inside the box into McAslan's safe hands.

Quinn almost set-up a beautiful goal in the 23rd minute, after a crossfield ball found Josie Longhurst near the back post, but the Welsh midfielder's shot went just wide of the mark. Holly Ward then came close to opening the scoring, going for a vicious volley inside the box that just curled wide of the far post. Jasmyne Spencer made a huge last-ditch tackle less than 10 minutes until the break, sliding to deny Cameron a one-on-one scoring opportunity.

Despite having better chances, Rise FC went into the half scoreless but with plenty of positives for the second half.

Second half saw Rise FC continue to create chances, as Lee put in a dangerous cross into the box early on, but the ball just bounced past the onrushing Ward and substitute Jessica De Filippo. Rise FC then continued to put pressure on Halifax throughout the match, pinning the home side back and forcing them to make some big interceptions and tackles to deny further chances.

Both Samantha Chang and De Filippo tried their luck from distance with 20 minutes to go, but both long shots were well kept by Tóth to keep Tides FC in the match. Ward was close to teeing up De Filippo in the closing stages of the match with a whipped low cross, but De Filippo was unable to get all of the ball when she went for the shot as it bounced into the hands of Tóth.

The match would end in a scoreless draw as Rise FC extended their undefeated streak with a hardfought point on the road.

Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, August 17th as they travel to Toronto to face AFC Toronto at 4pm PT, before heading to the nation's capital on Sunday, August 24th to battle Ottawa Rapid FC at 11am PT. Rise FC then come home on Saturday, August 30th to battle Montréal Roses FC. Kick-off for that one is at 7pm.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Angelina Baldino

Statistics

Possession: HFX 43% - VAN 57%

Shots: HFX 14 - VAN 13

Shots on Goal: HFX 3 - VAN 6

Offsides: HFX 0 - VAN 0

Corners: HFX 2 - VAN 3

Yellow Cards: HFX 0 - VAN 0

Red Cards: HFX 0 - VAN 0

HFX Tides FC

12.Anika Tóth; 28.Éva Frémaux,5.Annika Leslie, 6.Sara Olai, 44.Julianne Vallerand (13.Kiley Norkus 89'); 4.Marika Guay (21.Anne-Valérie Seto 61'), 36.Sofia Cedeño (11.Saorla Miller 61'), 8.Karima Lemire; 10.Amanda Allen (15.Daphnée Blouin 76'), 33.Tiffany Cameron, 32.Sydney Kennedy (22.Milly Clegg 76')

Substitutes not used

18.Sophie Guilmette, 7.Christabel Oduro, 16.Addison Weichers, 24.Megumi Nakamura

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer (12.Jaylyn Wright 89'), 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (34.Bridget Mutipula 73'), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 5.Quinn, 8.Samantha Chang©, 24.Josie Longhurst (11.Jessica De Filippo HT); 10.Lisa Pechersky 9.Mariah Lee (7.Nicole Stanton 63'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 6.Sofia Hagman, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi







