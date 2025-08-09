Ottawa Rapid FC Fall 1-0 to Calgary Wild FC

August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC fell 1-0 to Calgary Saturday afternoon at TD Place Stadium, suffering their first loss to the visitors this season. Chances came at both ends during the opening half, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 76th minute when Calgary's Jaclyn Sawicki notched her first Northern Super League goal.

Despite controlling 60% possession and firing 21 shots, Ottawa struggled to convert their chances and break down a resilient Calgary defense.

Playing through the heat, the Rapid showed resilience and fight throughout the match, with moments of grit and determination keeping them competitive until the final whistle. The Rapid remain in third place with a 6-3-5 record and 21 points, while Calgary holds fifth with 17 points at 5-2-8. The two clubs have now met three times this season, with Ottawa claiming a 3-1 home victory in June but dropping points in their other encounters.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We faced a very hungry and determined opponent today who came out stronger at the start. We struggled to set pressure early and felt a bit disconnected, but we improved as the first half went on. In the second half, it got tough, yet we created enough chances late on to at least equalize. The positive takeaway is that we never gave up - no matter the score or momentum, we kept believing we could turn the game around. We know what this team is capable of, and now we need to bring even more intensity and grit for our next match against Toronto."

SERIES: In the third of their five meetings with Calgary Wild FC, Ottawa Rapid are 1-1-1.

DAGENAIS: Ottawa's goalkeeper stood tall under pressure, making three key saves on 14 total shots to keep her side within reach.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC back home at The Stadium at TD Place to face AFC Toronto on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 | Calgary Wild FC - 1

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Stéphanie Fortin, Heather Lloyd

Fourth Official: Allie Martin

Referee Observer: Alexis Vaughan

Attendance: 2,666

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

Calgary Wild FC: Jaclyn Sawicki (76')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

66' - Yellow: Choo Hyo-Joo (Ottawa Rapid FC)

67' - Yellow: Olivia Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 21

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 8

Offsides: 2

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/ottawa-calgary-2025-08-09







Northern Super League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.