Ottawa Rapid FC Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Victory in Calgary

Published on September 18, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Ottawa Rapid FC celebrate a goal against Calgary Wild FC

(Ottawa Rapid FC) Ottawa Rapid FC celebrate a goal against Calgary Wild FC(Ottawa Rapid FC)

Calgary, AB - Ottawa Rapid FC clinched their playoff spot in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, defeating Calgary Wild FC 2-1 at McMahon Stadium. The winner came in stoppage time from D.B. Pridham, who notched her league-leading 17th goal of the season to seal the victory. With the result, Ottawa secured their place in the inaugural Northern Super League playoffs, while Calgary's postseason hopes pushed further away.

The Wild struck first in the 15th minute when a deflection off Susanne Haaland's shin resulted in an own goal, giving Calgary the early advantage. Ottawa equalized through Julia Benati, who delivered a stunning free kick that curled over the wall and dipped just under the bar to beat goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec at full stretch.

The second half turned into a feisty, physical affair with both sides battling to keep their playoff hopes alive. Goalkeeper Mélissa Dagenais provided steady play to keep the Rapid in the contest before Pridham delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time, pouncing on a rebound after Florence Belzile's effort was pushed aside. The dramatic finish ensured Ottawa's postseason berth and marked another defining moment in Pridham's Golden Boot-leading campaign.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We have high ambitions and reaching this milestone in our first season is huge for us... I'm very happy and proud of the team. We kept believing in both our style of play and also when we changed it up. I'm proud of the way we put the effort in and kept going. We are just so happy to have clinched."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC continues westward to Swangard Stadium in Burnaby to face Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday, September 20 at 4 p.m. ET.

PLAYOFF BOUND: Ottawa clinches a playoff berth, becoming the second team to secure a spot in the inaugural NSL season.

D.B. PRIDHAM: The Golden Boot leader sealed the win with her 17th of the season, extending her lead at the top.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Wednesday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET (Watch on TSN and stream on NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 2 | Calgary Wild FC - 1

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Angelina Baldino

Assistants: Camille Raymond, Heather Lloyd

Fourth Official: Kelsey Carrothers

Referee Observer: Laurie Hastings

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Julia Benati (42'), D.B. Pridham (90+2')

Calgary Wild FC: Susanne Haaland [OG] (15')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

41' - Yellow: Grace Stordy (Calgary Wild FC)

44' - Yellow: Choo Hyo-Joo (Ottawa Rapid FC)

45' - Yellow: Melanie Forbes (Ottawa Rapid FC)

80' - Yellow: Kayla Adamek (Ottawa Rapid FC)

90+5' - Yellow: Nicola Golen (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

MF Julia Benati (London, ON)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Emily Amano (MF), Kayla Adamek (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Stella Downing (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 6

Fouls: 9

Offsides: 5

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.