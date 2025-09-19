Roses Make A Statement

Published on September 18, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montréal Roses react following a goal

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz) Montréal Roses react following a goal(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz)

Montréal, September 18th, 2025 - In a lively Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses made history with a 2-0 victory over the Halifax Tides, officially securing their place in the playoffs of the inaugural Northern Super League season. This decisive home win highlighted the team's steady progress and unwavering determination.

It was Stéphanie Hill who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, sparking celebrations in the stands. Then in the 71st minute, Noémi Paquin doubled the lead, scoring her second professional goal, a reward for her hard work and the team's collective momentum. From a rock-solid back line to dynamic attacking combinations, every Rose contributed to the win, embodying the club's identity: strength, unity, and intensity.

Statistically, the Roses dominated the attacking front: 17 shots to Halifax's 4, with 7 on target compared to 3. Montréal also showed superior efficiency and precision, completing 373 passes and maintaining tight defensive discipline to preserve the clean sheet.

Match Highlights

40th minute: Stéphanie Hill scores off a corner kick from Noémi Paquin.

71st minute: Noémi Paquin finds the net again, her second career goal, assisted by Mégan Sauvé.

Match Stats - Montréal strong and disciplined

Possession: Montréal 49% - Halifax 51%

Shots: Montréal 17 (7 on target) - Halifax 4 (3 on target)

Total passes: Montréal 373 - Halifax 395

Crosses: Montréal 10 - Halifax 8

Corner kicks: Montréal 2 - Halifax 3

Venue

Stade Boréale

Referee

Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistant Referees

Gabrielle Lemieux

Allycia Carlucci

"I'm very proud of how the team responded and kept progressing. Today, the players stayed true to our style of play, a physical and hard-fought match. We stood strong collectively, showing discipline and intensity. This kind of win proves we can deliver our best at the right time of the season. Even with substitutions in the second half, the group remained solid. Now that our playoff spot is secured, the objective is clear: raise our level and approach every match as a final. The players have been working hard in training, and it's paying off. We're counting on our fans to pack the stands for our last two home games. Their energy is felt on the pitch and pushes us to go further."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

Playoff Format

The top four teams in the standings qualify for the playoffs. With Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal already booked in, one playoff spot remains with two weeks left in the season. The semi-finals will be played in a two-leg format in early November, with the winners advancing to the Championship Final- presented by Toyota- on November 15 at Toronto's BMO Field.

The Roses will host their next home match on September 27th at 12 p.m. against Calgary Wild FC. That leaves only two regular season chances for fans to experience the Roses live at Stade Boréale in this historic first year of the Northern Super League.

Tickets on sale now at www.rosesmtl.ca.

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.