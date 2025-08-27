Chloe Minas Signs with the Montréal Roses

Published on August 27, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce the signing of midfielder Chloe Minas, a Montréal- and U.S.-developed player, who joins the club for the inaugural season of the Northern Super League. This signing was made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key contributor to realizing our vision for women's soccer in Montréal.

At only 23 years old, Chloe already brings professional experience from Europe, having played 10 matches in 2024 with Växjö DFF in the Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top division, a league recognized for its tactical and technical demands. Before turning pro, she stood out with the Pitt Panthers (NCAA), where she served as team captain for four seasons - a rare accomplishment at this level. She played in more than 75 matches, logging over 5,000 minutes of play, while helping keep her team consistently ranked among the top 25 in the U.S. She holds a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Sports Science, both from the University of Pittsburgh.

Born and raised in Montréal's Villeray neighbourhood, Chloe came up through several local clubs, including FS Salaberry, Braves d'Ahuntsic, NDG, RDP, AS Laval, as well as the National High-Performance Centre (CNHP). Her development later continued in the U.S. in a high-performance environment that propelled her to the professional level. She also represented Canada's national youth program, earning her first call-up in 2019 at age 17 under head coach Michael Norris.

"Coming back to play in Montréal means so much to me. This is where it all began. Having the chance to represent my city at the professional level is something truly special," said midfielder Chloe Minas.

"What we really appreciate about Chloe is her upbeat personality that unites the group and brings great energy. On the pitch, she's a true competitor: she can keep the ball, drive forward, break lines, and she has an excellent vision of the game, especially with long distribution. Her technical quality and ability to organize play make her an important piece of our midfield. She's a high-potential profile, and we're thrilled to see her return home to Montréal to continue her progression with us."

- Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director, Montréal Roses

ABOUT CHLOE MINAS

Number: 15

Date of Birth: April 12, 2002 (23)

Hometown: Montréal, QC

Height: 5'3"

Position: Midfielder

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses

Previous Clubs: Växjö DFF (Damallsvenskan), Pitt Panthers (NCAA)

Education: Master's in Sport Science and Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering, University of Pittsburgh







