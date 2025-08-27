Rapid Secures GK Eriksson Through 2027

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC is proud to announce that goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson has signed a contract extension that will keep her with the club through the 2027 season.

An Ottawa native, Eriksson has been a cornerstone presence for the Rapid since joining ahead of the club's inaugural campaign. Despite her season being cut short in July due to a shoulder injury, the organization's commitment to Eriksson underscores her importance on and off the pitch as the club continues to build its future.

"Honestly, it's a dream come true, I couldn't be more excited," said Eriksson. "Being able to represent my hometown and push for a championship with this group means everything to me. From the inaugural game, I knew this was where I wanted to be. The fans, my teammates, and the coaches have made this feel like family."

CEO Thomas Gilbert praised the extension:

"Mollie represents everything we want this club to stand for- heart, resilience, and deep roots in the community. Her impact goes far beyond her performances in goal. We're excited to support her recovery and look forward to seeing her back stronger than ever."

"I'm so grateful to keep growing my career here, sharpen my game, and hopefully take that next step toward a national team call-up," Eriksson added.

Since joining the Rapid, Eriksson has quickly established herself as a leader, earning eight starts this season before her injury. Known for her composure, energy, and connection with fans, she has embraced her role as both a key player and an ambassador for women's soccer in Ottawa.

While Eriksson's immediate focus is on recovery and rehabilitation, she remains determined to return fully fit for the 2026 preseason.

"The belief the coaches have shown in me has given me so much confidence to take my game to the next level," Eriksson added. "Now, I want to come back stronger, earn my place, and keep pushing this team toward a championship."

With Eriksson committed through 2027, Ottawa Rapid FC continues to lay a strong foundation for long-term success on the pitch and in the Ottawa community.







