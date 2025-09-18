Calgary Wild FC Battle Hard in Narrow 2-1 Loss to Ottawa Rapid

Published on September 18, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC fight to take the ball against Ottawa Rapid FC

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol) Calgary Wild FC fight to take the ball against Ottawa Rapid FC(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol)

Under the lights on Wednesday evening, Wild FC brought passion, pace and purpose to the pitch in a hard-fought contest against Ottawa Rapid FC, that ended in a narrow 2-1 result.

"The togetherness that we managed to create over the last couple of days really stood out on the pitch tonight," said Lydia Bedford, head coach of the Wild FC. "After the end result of tonight's match, as a coach that's a team that I'm proud to work with. For me, the players had to take responsibility to show how much they were willing to give tonight on the pitch."

Wild FC opened the scoring in the first half when Grace Stordy delivered a driven ball into the box that deflected off Ottawa's Susanne Haaland and into the net, giving the home side an early 1-0 lead and a surge of momentum.

Ottawa responded just minutes before halftime, with Julia Benati converting on a set piece to bring the match level at 1-1 heading into the break.

Wild FC came out strong in the second half, pushing for the go-ahead goal with urgency and purpose. Their midfield dictated the tempo early, connecting passes and maintaining possession as they searched for openings in Ottawa's defence. The energy on the field reflected a team determined to reclaim the lead, as Wild FC continued to apply pressure and test the opposition's backline.

Despite controlling large stretches of the second half, it was Ottawa's D.B. Pridham who capitalized on a chance late in the match, tapping in the eventual winner.

"What they put in from start to finish, obviously it's heartbreaking to finish any game with a goal conceded so late, but I think we created as many chances in that final 15 minutes as they did, they were just more clinical with that one," continued Bedford. "Overall, I'm just very proud of the fight that they showed. That's the team that we now need to continue to bring to the pitch for the final four games of the season."

The final whistle marked the end of a spirited effort by Wild FC, who showed resilience and creativity throughout the match. Wednesday's result closes the season series against Ottawa Rapid FC, with Wild FC finishing with a 1-3-1 record.

Wild FC will now shift their focus to the next challenge, an away fixture in Montreal against Roses FC on September 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. With their eyes firmly on Montreal, Wild FC will look to carry the energy and lessons from this performance into the final stretch of the season.

Free Kicks

Caleigh Boeckx received her first start on the season.

Kahli Johnson made her return to the pitch, playing 20'+, her first minutes since August 2 against

Attendance for the match was 2,428.

On the Radar

September 27 at Montreal Roses FC at 12 p.m. EDT (GEM)

October 4 vs AFC Toronto at 2 p.m. MDT (GEM)

Images from this story







