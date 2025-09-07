Valuable Road Point Keeps The Roses In The Playoff Race

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa - On the road at TD Place Stadium, the Montréal Roses battled Ottawa Rapid CF to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in a match defined by intensity and defensive discipline. In this Nother Super League showdown, Montreal earned a valuable point that keeps them firmly in the playoff hunt.

A BALANCED, PHYSICAL CONTEST

From the opening whistle, both sides made their intentions clear: secure third place and close the gap on the league leaders. The first half was tightly contested, with both goalkeepers and backlines holding firm, sending the teams into halftime scoreless.

The second half brought fresh energy and storylines. Chloe Minas made her Roses debut, already showing plenty of promise, while Julia Leas returned after a long absence dating back to May, adding experience and stability. Montreal continued to press late in the match, creating solid scoring chances. While the breakthrough didn't come, the Roses showcased their collective strength and ability to dictate the pace right to the final whistle.

STATS THAT HIGHLIGHT TEAM SOLIDITY (as of 2:46 p.m.)

Possession: Ottawa 51% - Montréal 49%

Shots: Ottawa 14 - Montréal 11

Shots on Target: Ottawa 3 - Montréal 5

Corners: Ottawa 7 - Montréal 8

The numbers underline just how even the contest was, with Montreal's defensive structure- among the strongest in the league- once again proving its worth.

Stadium: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistant Referees: Mélissa Snedden and Shukwia Tajik

STILL IN THE RACE

With this road point, the Roses remain firmly in the top 4, sitting nine points clear of Calgary in fifth place. Since only the top four teams qualify for the playoffs, every result matters, and this draw in Ottawa keeps Montréal in a strong position.

POST-MATCH REACTION

"Ottawa probably played one of their best matches against us, and we matched them with intensity and commitment. We tried new tactical setups, and I was impressed with how well our players adapted. This group is full of versatile players who can slot into multiple positions, and that's a huge asset for us. At this stage of the season, the challenge is clear: keep raising our level of play. The goal isn't just to qualify for the playoffs, but to aim higher and build a team capable of performing and achieving great results."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

SECURE YOUR TICKETS FOR THE FINAL MATCHES OF THE INAUGURAL SEASON

The Roses will wrap up their three-game road swing against Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, September 13th, at 4 p.m. at McMahon Stadium. They'll then return home to Stade Boréale on Thursday, September 18th, at 7 p.m. for a matchup against the Halifax Tides, presented by Boréale.

That leaves just three chances to experience the energy of the Roses at home during this inaugural Northern Super League season.

Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca.







