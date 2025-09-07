Ottawa and Montréal Battle to Scoreless Draw

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais receives congratulations from defender Susanne Haaland

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC and Montréal Roses FC played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their final meeting of the season Sunday afternoon at TD Place Stadium, a result that keeps the two sides level on points in the playoff race. The scoreless finish came despite plenty of attacking intent, as Ottawa registered 14 shots to Montréal's 11 in a contest that featured momentum swings and strong build-up from both ends.

Both goalkeepers proved decisive in securing clean sheets. Ottawa's Melissa Dagenais stood tall with five saves, including several timely stops to deny Montréal's late push, while her counterpart kept Ottawa's league-leading attack off the board despite consistent pressure. The Rapid generated three shots on target.

The draw underlined the tightness of this rivalry, with both sides splitting points in a match that carried playoff implications. With just a single point separating the playoff contenders from second place, the chase remains wide open heading into the final stretch of the season.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We still have six games left - there are a lot of points to play for. We still are ahead of Montréal in the standings and still are aiming for the highest position in the table. For now, it's closing down this game and starting to prepare for Halifax."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC continue their playoff push heading to Wanderers Grounds to face Halifax Tides FC on Saturday, September 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

SERIES COMPLETE: The Rapid closed out their five-game season series against Montréal with a 1-2-2 record.

MÉLISSA DAGENAIS: Ottawa's goalkeeper recorded five saves to secure the clean sheet in the draw.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces Halifax Tides FC at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, September 13 at 12 p.m. ET (Stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 | Montréal Roses FC - 0

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Shukwia Tajik

Fourth Official: Allie Martin

Referee Observer: Laurence Rodier

Attendance: 3,722

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

Montréal Roses FC: 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

39' - Yellow: Stéphanie Hill (Montréal Roses FC)

41' - Yellow: Florence Belzile (Ottawa Rapid FC)

43' - Yellow: Min-A Lee (Ottawa Rapid FC)

49' - Yellow: Stella Downing (Ottawa Rapid FC)

80' - Yellow: Tanya Boychuk (Montréal Roses FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Kayla Admaek (MF), Emily Amano (MF), Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 14

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offsides: 4

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 5

Images from this story







