Calgary Wild FC Celebrate First Win over Ottawa Rapid FC
August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
The Calgary Wild FC snagged their first ever victory over Ottawa Rapid FC with a clean sheet on Saturday evening.
The determined squad from the Wild Rose province stormed into the Nation's Capital and ended a three-game losing skid with a 1-0 triumph.
"We had a really bright start today. I think we likely could have scored four or five in the first 15 minutes but didn't capitalize on it and then I think Ottawa had better chances in the latter part of the first half," said Lydia Bedford, head coach, Calgary Wild FC.
It was the first time Calgary has beat Ottawa in Northern Super League play. The two teams played to a scoreless draw in the opening match at McMahon Stadium. Calgary also lost 3-0 and 3-1 in their last two meetings.
The home team pushed back on the Wild FC's early attack, but the visitors held strong on the defense to keep the score equal at zeros heading into half time.
"Today we showed some real resilience without the ball, and I was really proud of how the players who came onto the pitch made an impact for us," added Bedford. "Madi (Wilson) Christie (Gray), Sonia and Talia (White) were getting a bit of success in the second half, and we created a really good chance with Jackie finishing it, so overall I was just really pleased with everyone pushing in the same direction."
Jaclyn Sawicki tallied her first goal of the season in the 76-minute mark.
With five shots on target to Ottawa's four, it was all the Wild FC needed to secure their fifth victory of the season.
The Calgary Wild FC will now return home for a week of training before hosting Halifax Tides FC, August 16 at 2 p.m. MTN.
