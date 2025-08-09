Roses Fall Just Short Against Toronto
August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
Roses de Montreal FC News Release
Montreal - In a highly anticipated match at Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses delivered a passionate performance in front of 3,241 fans, falling 2-1 to AFC Toronto, the current leaders of the Northern Super League. Despite the result, the Roses maintain second place in the standings, six points behind the leaders with one game in hand.
A MATCH FULL OF COLOUR AND EMOTION
The day celebrated the Pride of the Roses, highlighted by memorable moments:
National anthem performed by actress Debbie Lynch-White
Official kickoff by Annie Guglia, Olympic skateboarder and LGBTQ+ advocate
Match ball presented by Guylaine Demers, a leader in gender equity in sports
Halftime show featuring DJ Barbada with karaoke and drag queen performances
ON THE FIELD: AN INTENSE BATTLE
Toronto opened the scoring in the 24th minute and doubled their lead by the 37th. However, the Roses responded before halftime: in stoppage time (45+2), Stephanie Hill reignited the crowd's hope by scoring off a perfectly executed corner from Latifah Abdu. Despite the loss, the team showed strong ball possession and resilience against a high-caliber opponent, limiting their ability to control the game. The Roses demonstrated determination on the attack with several clear chances and intensity from the first whistle.
NEXT MATCH: A CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK
The Roses return to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 16th at 2:00 PM to face Ottawa Rapid FC, presented by SICO. The match's theme is "Blooming in Colour" will be a celebration of our fans, our city, and its rich cultural diversity, while aiming to score three important points against a direct rival in the standings.
Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca
POST-MATCH REACTIONS
"We showed today that we can progress and do it against a very strong team. Overall, we created good chances, and we know we can generate even more, even against a team that defends well. We want to start our matches with intensity right from the kickoff, but what matters most is delivering a full 90-minute performance. If we keep playing with the same composure and intensity, it will pay off. We're staying focused: we still have a game in hand against Toronto and we know the standings will be decided over time." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses
Northern Super League Stories from August 9, 2025
- Calgary Wild FC Celebrate First Win over Ottawa Rapid FC - Calgary Wild FC
- Vancouver Rise FC Earn Valuable Point After Dominant Display against Tides FC - Vancouver Rise FC
- Ottawa Rapid FC Fall 1-0 to Calgary Wild FC - Ottawa Rapid FC
- AFC Toronto Claim Seventh Road Win with 2-1 Victory over MontreÃÅÃÂal - AFC Toronto
- Roses Fall Just Short Against Toronto - Roses de Montreal FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roses de Montreal FC Stories
- Roses Fall Just Short Against Toronto
- South Korean International Chaerim Kang Joins the Montréal Roses
- Roses Gain Valuable Road Point In The Race For The Top
- Roses Strike Early And Earn Dominant Win: Two Goals, Three Points!
- Roses Secure Crucial Win On The Road