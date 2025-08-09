Roses Fall Just Short Against Toronto

August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - In a highly anticipated match at Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses delivered a passionate performance in front of 3,241 fans, falling 2-1 to AFC Toronto, the current leaders of the Northern Super League. Despite the result, the Roses maintain second place in the standings, six points behind the leaders with one game in hand.

A MATCH FULL OF COLOUR AND EMOTION

The day celebrated the Pride of the Roses, highlighted by memorable moments:

National anthem performed by actress Debbie Lynch-White

Official kickoff by Annie Guglia, Olympic skateboarder and LGBTQ+ advocate

Match ball presented by Guylaine Demers, a leader in gender equity in sports

Halftime show featuring DJ Barbada with karaoke and drag queen performances

ON THE FIELD: AN INTENSE BATTLE

Toronto opened the scoring in the 24th minute and doubled their lead by the 37th. However, the Roses responded before halftime: in stoppage time (45+2), Stephanie Hill reignited the crowd's hope by scoring off a perfectly executed corner from Latifah Abdu. Despite the loss, the team showed strong ball possession and resilience against a high-caliber opponent, limiting their ability to control the game. The Roses demonstrated determination on the attack with several clear chances and intensity from the first whistle.

NEXT MATCH: A CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK

The Roses return to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 16th at 2:00 PM to face Ottawa Rapid FC, presented by SICO. The match's theme is "Blooming in Colour" will be a celebration of our fans, our city, and its rich cultural diversity, while aiming to score three important points against a direct rival in the standings.

Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"We showed today that we can progress and do it against a very strong team. Overall, we created good chances, and we know we can generate even more, even against a team that defends well. We want to start our matches with intensity right from the kickoff, but what matters most is delivering a full 90-minute performance. If we keep playing with the same composure and intensity, it will pay off. We're staying focused: we still have a game in hand against Toronto and we know the standings will be decided over time." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses







Northern Super League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.