Calgary Wild FC Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard Extends Stay with Club Through to 2028

Published on August 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release









Calgary Wild FC Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol) Calgary Wild FC Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC captain, Meggie Dougherty Howard, is now ready to call the Stampede City home.

The standout American midfielder, who brings a wealth of leadership experience that she acquired while playing eight years in the national women's soccer league (NWSL), has signed an extension with the Calgary Wild FC through the 2028 season.

"I really wanted to stay in Calgary because it is exciting to be a part of a new organization and I feel very strongly about building this Club and its direction forward," said Dougherty Howard, who made the announcement while sitting in her stall at McMahon Stadium, solidifying that her name will continue to be a fixture in the Calgary Wild FC locker room for the next three seasons.

"I've been to a lot of places throughout my career that have gotten it right, and others that have not. The intentions behind this Club are positive and aligned with my values as a player, and a person, so I want to continue to play here and share my leadership on and off the pitch. Over the next three years, I have really high hopes for this Club. I want us to be competing for Championships every year and be a team that other teams are fearful to play. I feel we are heading in that direction."

Calgary Wild FC management has put their best foot forward to accomplish that goal by locking up one of their star players.

"Meggie is an incredibly consistent player who has been an integral part of our team. Her leadership on and off the field has raised the standards of our Club in this new journey," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "She is a game changer, one that you have to keep your eyes on as she is always sure to make a key play. Her style of play features all the qualities of a top midfielder: sound technical skills, great vision, a strong passer and tackler. Moreover, she is a lead by example type of player, but also a supportive leader who listens and knows how to boost her teammates' confidence so they all feel comfortable on the pitch. Meggie could step into any team and make an impact, so her choosing to continue her journey here makes this is a big day for the future of the Calgary Wild FC."

The highly-skilled professional has been leading her squad from the Wild Rose province on pitches across Canada in the inaugural season of the six-team Northern Super League. Dougherty Howard has amassed 1,410-minutes of playing time that has been highlighted with two goals, three assists and 22 total shots while controlling the midfield with an extremely high passing and completion rate.

"From the get-go, the Club recognized the experience and leadership skills that I am able to bring to this relatively young team. I didn't know I was going to be Captain, but I was very honoured to be trusted with that title. It is a position I take a lot of pride in," added Doughtery Howard. "I've enjoyed trying to navigate this team through a lot of new experiences, and be a player on the roster who players are comfortable approaching."

Dougherty Howard's start in Calgary was a cold one - literally. The Tampa Bay, Florida resident arrived in the midst of Calgary's arctic winter blast last February.

"I remember getting outside and thinking 'did I make a mistake.' I truly didn't know if I could function," laughed Dougherty Howard. "I learned very quickly that if you layer up, we can get it done."

No different than the swift changes of Calgary's weather patterns, so too, was Dougherty Howard's affection with her new home.

"I also learned about the warmth of Calgarians. It is a beautiful city with great sports fans. Getting to know the city and the fans has been so much fun, so I really want to make this city proud," said Dougherty Howard, who has enjoyed the unique mix of city life and outdoor, mountain culture that Calgary offers. "Now that I know I will be here more permanently, I want to get immersed into the community and further align myself with organizations that share my values and goals. Providing girls and boys with an opportunity to play sports, and see professional games, is something I'm very passionate about, so I hope I can now leverage my platform to work with organizations in the city to find ways to be a role model for kids in the commuity."

Prior to joining the Calgary Wild FC, Dougherty Howard played more than 10,000 minutes over the last eight seasons with four teams in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States, most recently with Angel City FC. She progressed into the pro game after an award-winning stint with the University of Florida where she amassed 14 goals and 25 assists over 94 appearances. In her four years with the Gators, she was an NCAA All American Southeastern Conference (SEC) MVP, a two-time All-SEC honouree and an All-American in her senior year.

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from August 20, 2025

Calgary Wild FC Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard Extends Stay with Club Through to 2028 - Calgary Wild FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.