Abdu Requests Release

Published on August 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses confirm that Latifah Abdu has requested a contract release to continue her career in an environment better suited to her personal goals and playing style.

The organization fully respects her decision. Prior to this request, the club had already informed Latifah of its intention to exercise the option in her contract for the 2026 season.

"We strongly believe that every player should be able to thrive in an environment that reflects who they are. When an athlete clearly expresses a desire for change, our role is to support them and help prepare the next steps in their career," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Roses.

A forward with tremendous potential, Latifah scored 6 of the Roses' 17 goals this season. She wore the Roses jersey with pride and inspired the community with both her strength and technical finesse. Discussions between Latifah's representatives and the club's sporting management are ongoing to ensure a smooth transition.

With the transfer window open until August 31, the Sporting Direction continues to evaluate opportunities to strengthen the roster for the remainder of the season.

The Roses will be back in action this Saturday, August 23rd at 12:30 p.m. at Stade Boréale in a matchup against the Calgary Wild, presented by Cascades.







