Roses Defeated At Home

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - In front of a lively and colourful crowd at Stade Boréale for the Blooming in Colour match presented by Sico, the Montréal Roses fell 2-0 to Ottawa Rapid FC. With both clubs' level on points on the table, the result drops Montréal to third place in the Northern Super League standings.

Matchday Highlights

National anthem performed by Laurence Provencher

Official kickoff by Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin, joined by a Sico representative

Match ball delivered by Olympic high diver Molly Carlson and a Roses season ticket holder

A HIGH-STAKES RIVALRY

The clash featured two teams battling for second place. Ottawa, entering the day in third place, showcased a sharp attacking unit led by top scorer Delaney Pridham. The Roses responded with its trademark defensive structure and composure on the ball.

After a tightly contested first half, Ottawa's back line continued to hold firm against Montreal's advances. Seeking a breakthrough, the Roses turned to their bench early in the second half: Chaerim made her Roses debut in the 45th minute, followed by appearances from Mara Bouchard, Mathilde Lachance, and Claire Monyard.

Despite dominating possession and showing plenty of attacking intent, the home side couldn't convert its chances. Ottawa made the most of theirs, sealing a 2-0 away victory.

The final scoreline didn't reflect Montreal's energy or the lift from a passionate home crowd that kept pushing the team forward. The match also marked the first professional start for Olivia Mbala.

LOOKING AHEAD: BACK IN THE HUNT FOR THREE POINTS

The Roses return to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 23rd at 12:30 p.m. to take on Calgary Wild FC for the Pyjama Party match presented by Cascades. With the standings tightening, Montreal will look to show its collective strength and bounce back with a key three points. Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca.

POST-MATCH REACTION

"It's disappointing because our intentions were good, but we lacked sharpness technically, especially in the final third. It's always tough to score when the opponent sits deep, but we must find those spaces. Our players never gave up, they fought until the end. Credit to Ottawa: they were well organized, brought great intensity, and capitalized on their chances. They deserved the win." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses







