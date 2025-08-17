Calgary Wild FC Drop Halifax Tides FC 1-0 at Home

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release









Kathryn Harvey of Calgary Wild FC gets a ball past Halifax Tides FC

Kathryn Harvey of Calgary Wild FC gets a ball past Halifax Tides FC

Kathryn Harvey was brought into the Calgary Wild FC lineup less than one month ago to help bolster the offensive attack.

On Saturday, she did exactly that.

The Coquitlam, B.C. winger scored her first ever Northern Super League goal to lead the Calgary Wild FC to back-to-back wins thanks to a 1-0 triumph over the Halifax Tides FC.

"It was so great to have that first goal go in. As a forward that is what you want. I thought I had one in Montreal, but it got blocked so I've been craving it ever since. It was great to get that today," said Harvey. "It's really exciting. I've just been learning how to play with each of the players, and the coaches are telling us that we are getting better. It is great to hear we are having an impact."

They sure are.

Harvey joined an injury-riddled Calgary Wild FC squad on July 24 along with American Jorian Baucom.

"I think for any forward joining our club mid season there is that added bit of pressure," said Lydia Bedford, head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "We won a game last week with an assist from Jorian Baucom and we won it this week because of Kathryn's finish. It was great to see Kat get on the scoresheet and I was pleased and relieved to get the three points today."

The home squad came charging our of the lockeroom after a slow first half. Harvey fed off the momentum, putting one of Calgary's four shots on target in the match behind Halifax keeper Sophie Guilmette at the 59 minute mark for the Wild FC.

"Full credit to Halifax. They are good at what they do, but today the performance wasn't our best posession game. I thought we lacked technical detail in the first half," said Bedford. "We are really pushing for consistency, controlling the ball and working together to make it really hard for the opposition. We grew our confidence in the second half today. I am really pleased with where we are heading."

After signing a trio of new players, and welcoming regulars back into the lineup from injury over the last month, the squad has been soaring of late with the dynamic duo of Harvey and Baucom making an an immediate impact in Wild Rose country. One week ago they helped the team end a three-game skid in the Nation's Capital.

"Winning last week was big for our group, especially away from home, and we wanted to keep that momentum going," said Bedford. "We are really pushing for consistecy. The last three weeks has been about how we dominate the ball."

The Calgary Wild FC are now tied with the Vancouver Rise FC in fourth spot with 20 points. They will now head into a three-game block on the road.

"This next run of games is really important. The plan is to not take our foot off the gas and destroy someone else's home," said Bedford.

A plan Harvey and her Wild FC teammates are determined to follow when they continue their mission, August 23, in Montreal.

"The relationships on the team are just building. I know it's going to keep getting stronger, and more and more goals are going to come from those relationships we develop," said Harvey. "I really believe we are good enough to beat any team in this league if we focus and play well."

Images from this story







