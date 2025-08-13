Calgary Wild FC Cap Roster with Venezuelan Defender Michelle Romero

August 13, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC reached its 25-player roster capacity with the addition of Venezuelan defender, Michelle Romero, on Wednesday.

Romero, who has played professionally with a handful of clubs throughout Venezuela and Spain in addition to proudly suiting up for the Venezuelan National Team (U20 and U17) and has 20 caps with the senior national team at multiple international competitions, will look to provide additional reinforcement to Calgary Wild FC's defensive unit when the club hosts the Halifax Tides FC, August 16. Romero is joining Calgary Wild FC directly from competing in Copa America where she played every minute for Venezuela.

"The Calgary Wild FC are making history in this new professional league for women in Canada, and that is something I want to be a part of," said Romero after arriving into the Stampede City. "I want to use my talent as a footballer to perform well in this league and ultimately inspire young girls, while bringing more eyes to the club and league to help it grow into one of the top leagues globally."

The 28-year-old, who can play both sides of the pitch as a fullback and winger, has had success throughout her career, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Women's U17 World Cup, both in Venezuela and abroad. She made 46 appearances with Deportivo La Coruna (2017-2022) in Spanish Liga F before taking the pitch 20 times with Sporting de Gijon (2021-2024). Most recently she played for Real Union de Tenerife in the Spanish second division. She was part of the championship squad at the South American U17 Championship and has regularly played with the Venezuelan National Team for FIFA friendly matches.

"Michelle is a fast, strong, defending and attacking player who brings additional firepower and technical skills to our lineup," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "She is a resilient, disciplined, hard-working fullback who will bolster the experience on our club, and is also driven to do her part to empower women in sport and help grow soccer in Canada, and internationally."

Romero was attracted to the Wild FC's mission to make a postive impact on the community off the pitch. Outside of soccer, she is passionate about creating gender equality in sports, and finding opportunities for young girls who dream of becoming professional athletes.

"I believe every girl deserves access to the resources, support and visibility that help us all thrive, regardless of where she comes from," added Romero. "I can't wait to work with my teammates to have success on the pitch, and help build an even greater connection with the community to motivate others to be more active, with the goal of inspiring more young girls to play football."

Romero will officially join the Calgary Wild FC's mission on Saturday when they square off against the Halifax Tides FC at 2 p.m. MTN.







Northern Super League Stories from August 13, 2025

