Ottawa Rapid FC Hold League-Leading Toronto to 1-1 Draw

August 13, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC contests a ball along the sideline vs. AFC Toronto

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC and AFC Toronto played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw Wednesday night at TD Place Stadium. It was Min-a Lee who opened the scoring for the home crowd, echoing her goal in the first match of the season series against AFC Toronto.

Toronto struck first in the 21st minute when Kaylee Hunter notched her 10th goal of the season, putting her two goals back of DB Pridham's league-leading total. In the following minute, Melanie Forbes' strike was ruled offside, keeping the visitors ahead by one.

The Rapid responded just before halftime, as Forbes' shot bounced wide off the post before Lee's follow-up header found the back of the net in the 47th minute.

In the second half, D.B. Pridham came close to her 13th goal of the season with a confident strike that clanged off the post, but neither team could find a winner. Ottawa applied sustained pressure at times, showcasing their attacking quality and resilience, while Toronto remained dangerous on the counter.

The draw leaves both sides sharing the spoils, with Ottawa maintaining strong offensive output and continuing to build momentum in the Northern Super League. The team's late chances highlight the Rapid's growing cohesion and fight, even when facing a competitive Toronto side.

"I'm proud of the team's performance. We controlled much of the game, pressed high, won the ball back in key areas, and created more chances than our opponents," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "Of course, there's some disappointment in not converting those opportunities, but overall it's a strong rebound from our last outing, and there are plenty of positives to carry into the next match."

Goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais on the result: "It's a frustrating result given all the chances we created and a couple of hits on the post, but it shows we can generate opportunities and compete at a high level. We just need to keep believing and finishing those moments."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC are at Stade Boréale facing Montréal Roses FC on Saturday, August 16 at 2 p.m. ET.

BATTLE OF ONTARIO: Ottawa Rapid hold a 2-1-1 edge over AFC Toronto in four meetings this season.

MIN-A LEE: Scored her second of the season, replicating her opener from the teams' first-ever clash.

RESILIENCE: Ottawa battled back from an early deficit to earn a hard-fought draw.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 | AFC Toronto - 1

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Assistants: Gabrielle Lemieux, Camille Raymond

Fourth Official: Laura McNicholas

Referee Observer: Joe Audi

Attendance: 2,887

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Min-a Lee (42')

AFC Toronto: Kaylee Hunter (21')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

11' - Yellow: Ellen Gibson (Ottawa Rapid FC)

57' - Yellow: DB Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 12

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offsides: 5

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 3

