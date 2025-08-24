Late Drama Sees Ottawa Rapid FC Fall 3-2 to Vancouver Rise FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC battle for the ball

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC delivered a back-and-forth battle at TD Place Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the visitors ultimately edging out a 3-2 victory. The result shakes up the Northern Super League table, with Vancouver narrowing past Ottawa into third place on 26 points (7-5-5), while the Rapid slide to fourth with 25 points and a 7-4-6 record.

Vancouver's Samantha Chang opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a strike from distance as Ottawa struggled to find rhythm in the first half. The Rapid found their response just before the hour mark when league-leading scorer D.B. Pridham volleyed home her 15th of the season to level the match.

The Rise regained the lead in the 75th minute through Holly Ward, only for Ottawa's Julia Benati to equalize minutes later - her second of the year, both season goals coming against Vancouver. But the momentum was short-lived, as Chang struck again just a minute later to restore Vancouver's advantage for good. Despite Ottawa's late push in the dying minutes, the visitors held on for their first win over the Rapid.

The season series between the two sides now stands at one win apiece, with Ottawa's 3-0 victory in May, a 3-3 draw earlier in August, and this decisive win for Vancouver.

"I'm proud when we have a good performance and result, but today we were a little below our standards. We managed to get back twice and had momentum, but we didn't keep it through the whole game. At the end, we should have been clearer in our decisions, and that cost us the draw," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "We've shown before, like last time against Vancouver, that we play until the final whistle. We did that again today, but unfortunately they came out with the final goal. We know we can do better, and we'll go back this week to see how we can bring out the best in each other."

D.B. Pridham on her 15th goal: "I'm not really focused on the Golden Boot - I just want to help the team win. I had other chances I wish I'd put away, so even though I scored, I'm disappointed we didn't get three points at home."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC remains at home to host Halifax Tides FC on Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

D.B. PRIDHAM: Extends her lead in the Golden Boot race with her 15th of the season.

JULIA BENATI: Nets her second of the season, both goals coming against Vancouver.

STANDINGS SHAKE-UP: Vancouver leapfrogs Ottawa into third place with the win, pushing the Rapid down to fourth.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC hosts Halifax Tides FC at TD Place Stadium on Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET (Stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 2 | Vancouver Rise FC - 3

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Assistants: Stéphanie Fortin, Victoria Lafortune

Fourth Official: Anne-Marie Canuel

Referee Observer: Daniel Belleau

Attendance: 2,651

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: DB Pridham (56'), Julia Benati (88')

Vancouver Rise FC: Samantha Chang (24'), Holly Ward (75'), Samantha Chang (89')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

43' - Yellow: Yuka Okamoto (Vancouver Rise FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, Québec)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 11

Offsides: 1

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 3

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/ottawa-vancouver-2025-08-24

