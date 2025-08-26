Ottawa Rapid FC Offers $19.89 Tickets

Published on August 26, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

To mark Taylor Swift's recent engagement, Ottawa Rapid FC is offering a special ticket promotion for this week's home match. Fans can purchase tickets for just $19.89- a nod to the pop icon's landmark album 1989.

The discounted tickets are available for the Ottawa Rapid's match against the Halifax Tides on Wednesday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at TD Place Stadium.







