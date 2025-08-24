Vancouver Rise FC Leave It Late in Thrilling 3-2 Victory over Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







OTTAWA, ON - It was another thriller between Vancouver Rise FC and Ottawa Rapid FC on Sunday, but it was Rise FC that came away with all three points after a 3-2 win over the home side in Ottawa.

Rise FC had to be sharp to start the game, as Rapid FC immediately threw themselves forward in the attack. After a period of stop-start football, Samantha Chang broke the deadlock with a rocket in the 25th minute. After Nikki Stanton won back possession in Rapid FC's half, Bridget Mutipula passed it off for Chang in space. Chang then looked up and blazed it into the roof of the net from outside the box, putting Rise FC 1-0 up.

After scoring the opener, Rise FC began to dictate play. Lisa Pechersky almost made it 2-0 just before the break, making a lungbusting run forward down the left, cutting inside but having her shot deflected wide before it could cross the goal line. Rise FC would then go into the break with that Chang screamer as the difference.

Rise FC came out the break strong, keeping their structure as Ottawa came forward with intent for the equalizer. After defending well for 15 minutes, Rapid FC did manage to carve out an equalizer after D.B. Pridham scored a volley outside the box to make it 1-1. Holly Ward almost got Rise FC back in the lead just minutes later, as she went on a twisting run into the box, beating her defenders but the angle proved to be too tight as her shot went right into the hands of Rapid FC's Melissa Dagenais.

Morgan McAslan then made a good save to deny Pridham a second in the 70th minute. After poking and probing at Rapid FC's defence, Ward restored Rise FC's lead in the 76th minute. Lisa Pechersky put a fantastic ball over the top of the Rapid FC defense, putting Ward clean through on goal. The dynamic winger then danced past the onrushing Dagenais and rolled it into the empty net to make it 2-1.

Rapid FC did end up making it 2-2 in the 88th minute through Julia Benatia. However, Rise FC were not done there and scored the eventual winner in the first minute of added time, once again through Chang. Ward won a free-kick in a dangerous area and Chang fired in another banger directly from the set-piece to give Rise FC all three points.

Rise FC are back in action on August 30th at Swangard Stadium as they host Montreal Roses FC for the third time this season. Kick-off is at 7pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Scoring Summary

25' - VAN - Samantha Chang (Bridget Mutipula)

56' - OTT - Delaney Baie Pridham

75' - VAN - Holly Ward (Lisa Pechersky)

88' - OTT - Julia Benati

90'+1 - VAN - Samantha Chang

Statistics

Possession: OTT 50% - VAN 50%

Shots: OTT 8 - VAN 11

Shots on Goal: OTT 3 - VAN 6

Offsides: OTT 1 - VAN 1

Corners: OTT 1 - VAN 3

Yellow Cards: OTT 0 - VAN 1

Red Cards: OTT 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

43' - VAN - Yuka Okamoto

Ottawa Rapid FC

30.Melissa Dagenais;3.Kayla Adamek, 18.Olivia Scott, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 19.Choo Hyo-Joo; 11.Desiree Scott, 14.Lee Min-A (6.Julia Benati 65'), 8.Ellen Gibson; 21.Melanie Forbes (15.Nicola Golen 65'), 22.Delanie Baie Pridham, 10.Florence Belzile (7.Johanne Fridlund HT)

Substitutes not used

12.Kelly Chiavaro, 2.Susan Haaland, 5.Emily Amano, 9.Jazmine Wilkinson, 13.Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 34.Bridget Mutipula, 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (12.Jaylyn Wright HT), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 7.Nikki Stanton (6.Sofia Hagman 55'), 8.Samantha Chang©, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 24.Josie Longhurst (14.Anna Bout 75'), 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 55'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 4.Kayla Goncalves,25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi







Northern Super League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.