Vancouver Rise FC Take a Hard-Fought Point against Ottawa Rapid FC in Six-Goal Thriller

August 2, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a blockbuster match at Swangard Stadium, as Vancouver Rise FC were held to a 3-3 draw after a late equalizer from Ottawa Rapid FC.

The match began with both teams scoring early on. D.B Pridham scored for Rapid FC in the 14th minute, taking a second bite of the cherry after a good save from Rise FC 'keeper Kirstin Tynan. Not to be outdone, Quinn scored for Rise FC just two minutes later, whipping a curling effort into the far corner after a Holly Ward pass to level the scoreline.

Rapid FC then took back the lead through Choo Hyojoo in the 22nd minute, putting the pressure back on Rise FC. Holly Ward kept being dangerous as the game wore on, dribbling into the box and putting in some threatening crosses. Jessica De Filippo nearly got Rise FC back level after a thumping shot from just inside the box, but Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais did well to get a hold of it.

Jasmyne Spencer almost went for the audacious after she volleyed a loose clearance from outside the box, but her well-struck shot kept on rising. After all that pressure, Rise FC did end up getting that equalizer through Lisa Pechersky in the 39th minute. Pechersky capitalized on a mistake at the back after Samantha Chang won it up high, and rolled it past Dagenais and into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

After a goal-frenzied first half, both sides went into the break with the match in a dead heat.

Rise FC started the second half hot, immediately putting Rapid FC under pressure in the opening moments. Tynan made another great save in the 55th minute of the match, collecting a looping deflected shot from range to keep the team on par. Rise FC then took the lead through Holly Ward, who took on a Yuka Okamoto pass inside the box, cut inside and drilled it past Dagenais to make it 3-2.

Ward almost got her second of the match after latching onto a loose clearance in the box, but her powerful shot went just wide of the near post. Mariah Lee had a chance with less than 25 minutes to go, after meeting a Ward cross with a header but the shot falling right into Dagenais' hands. Pechersky then nearly made it 4-2 in the 78th minute, blasting a shot from 25 yards out that just skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Rise FC fought hard to preserve their lead, but right at the death, Rapid FC got a last-gasp equalizer through Kayla Adamek, meaning both teams would go away from the match with the share of the spoils.

Rise FC are back in action on August 9th as they travel once more to Nova Scotia to face Halifax Tides FC. Kick-off is at 3pm PT. Rise FC then travel Ontario for a double header, facing AFC Toronto on Sunday, August 17th at 4pm PT before clashing against Rapid FC once more on Sunday, August 24th at 11am PT. The team then comes back home to Swangard Stadium on August 30th to host Montréal Roses FC. Kick-off for that one is at 7pm PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Carly Shaw-Maclaren

Scoring Summary

14' - OTT - D.B. Pridham

16' - VAN - Quinn (Holly Ward)

22' - OTT - Choo Hyojoo (D.B. Pridham)

39' - VAN - Lisa Pechersky (Samantha Chang)

59' - VAN - Holly Ward (Yuka Okamoto)

90'+7 - OTT - Kayla Adamek (Ellen Gibson)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 52% - OTT 48%

Shots: VAN 16 - OTT 13

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - OTT 9

Offsides: VAN 4 - OTT 1

Corners: VAN 2 - OTT 5

Yellow Cards: VAN 1 - OTT 1

Red Cards: VAN 0 - OTT 0

Cautions

67' - VAN - Nikki Stanton

81' - OTT - Susanna Haaland

Vancouver Rise FC

1.Kirstin Tynan; 12.Jaylyn Wright (18.Yuka Okamoto HT), 2.Shannon Woeller ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (21.Jessika Cowart 58'), 3.Jasmyne Spencer; 5.Quinn, 8.Samantha Chang, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 24.Josie Longhurst (7.Nicole Stanton HT), 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 58'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes

13.Morgan McAslan, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 6.Sofia Hagman, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi

Ottawa Rapid FC

30.Melissa Dagenais; 18.Olivia Scott, 2.Susanne Haaland, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 19.Choo Hyojoo; 8.Ellen Gibson, 14.Min-a Lee (6.Julia Benati 61'), 11.Desiree Scott (3.Kayla Adamek 61'); 21.Melanie Forbes (15.Nicola Golen 61'), 22.Delaney Baie Pridham, 98.Stella Downing (10.Florence Belzile 76')

Substitutes not used

12.Kelly Chiavaro, 4.Miranda Smith, 7.Johanna Fridlund







