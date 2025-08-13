AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC Match Preview

August 13, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







THE FINAL STOP

AFC Toronto closed out their trip to MontreÃÂal with a composed, disciplined 2-1 victory over the Roses on Saturday afternoon, marking their seventh road win of the season. In sweltering conditions, Toronto struck early through Nikki Small and Kaylee Hunter - the latter netting her ninth goal of the campaign and scoring in her third straight match. While MontreÃÂal cut the lead in first-half stoppage time and piled on the pressure after the break, goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde and a well-organized backline stood firm to secure the result and extend Toronto's lead atop the NSL standings.

Head coach Marko Milanovic praised his side's defensive structure, highlighting the composure of central defender Croix Soto and the calm presence of Cota-Yarde in her return between the posts. Toronto's ability to stay compact, press intelligently, and handle a barrage of set pieces, including 10 corners, proved crucial.

The match in Ottawa marks the final leg of AFC Toronto's four-game road stretch, a stretch that has tested the squad's resilience and depth. With the season series against the Rapid still to be decided and the top of the table tightening, Toronto will look to close out their time away from home with another composed performance and a vital three points.

23 IN THE XI

Fresh off a standout WAFCON showing with Nigeria, Esther Okoronkwo returned to AFC Toronto's lineup in Laval. Her speed and creativity stretched MontreÃÂal's defense and added another layer to Toronto's attack, signaling a major boost for the club heading into the playoff push.

Kaylee Hunter on Okoronkwo's return: "She brings so much energy to the team. We're so happy to have her back. And then as far as I'm concerned on the pitch, Esther's just Esther. She takes the ball away, does what she does and it works out. We're all super happy to have her back."

SHOWDOWN OF NSL BESTS

The NSL's top talents continue to battle for individual supremacy as the season heats up. Ottawa's DB Pridham has been unstoppable up front, leading the league in goals (12), shots on target (26), and total shots (49) but AFC's own Kaylee Hunter is right on her heels: 9 goals, 20 shots on target, and 33 total shots. Nikki Small sits tied for the league lead in assists (5) with Ottawa's MeÃÂlanie Forbes, setting up a midfield duel worth watching. In possession, Ottawa's Jylissa Harris (1,138 touches) and Colby Barnett (1,116) are neck-and-neck in dictating play from the back, while between the posts, Sofia Manner shares second place in saves (32), proving to be last-line difference-makers.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - EXECUTE AND CAPITALIZE

When AFC Toronto and Ottawa Rapid FC meet, there's never a shortage of firepower. Both sides sit at the top of the league in goals scored - Toronto with 25, Ottawa with 23 - and both have players who can change a match in a single moment. For Toronto, that means keeping close tabs on DB Pridham, the league's leading scorer, and denying her the space she thrives in. Ottawa's attacking midfield presence and quick wingers add more danger, making defensive focus from the opening whistle essential.

"We have to make sure that we stay focused and show the same type of performance and discipline we had against MontreÃÂal," said head coach Marko Milanovic. "We're going to need that type of concentration against Ottawa, who are a good attacking team."

Toronto will lean on that discipline and composure that earned them three points in MontreÃÂal last week. As Milanovic noted, the performance in Laval was built on structure, organization, and a collective willingness to win battles all over the field. That approach will be equally important against Ottawa, especially with so much on the line in the standings. Toronto knows they can't simply rely on the scoreline from their last meeting, a 3-0 win at York Lions Stadium, as both clubs have proven capable of turning lopsided results in their favour.

This final match of a four-game road stretch is also a test of depth and resilience. With three games in a week and the top three in the table squaring off, player rotation has been key, and Toronto's ability to adapt without missing a beat has been one of their greatest strengths.

Milanovic noted: "What I love about this squad is that I'm not afraid to put anyone on the field. Players are ready, and I know those who get the opportunity will step up."

The "Battle of Ontario" may have the rivalry label, but inside the locker room the focus remains simple: execute the game plan, win the individual matchups, and leave the Capital with another crucial three points.







