AFC Brings Goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak Home to Toronto in Latest Signing

August 8, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is pleased to announce the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak from Australia's Newcastle Jets of the A-League Women.

A well-traveled and experienced shot-stopper, Krzyzaniak also held recent stints with Sparta Praha in the Czech First Division and UEFA Women's Champions League, as well as Carmen BucuresÃÂ¦ti in Romania, where she recorded 14 shutouts.

"We are delighted to add a player with Dani's quality to our group - she is another great example of a Canadian player who has forged a professional career overseas. We're thrilled she's chosen to return home and join AFC Toronto." said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "Dani has been training with us for a few weeks, and we've been impressed not only with her quality on the pitch, but also with the energy and presence she brings to our environment every day. At 28 years old, and having played in both Europe and Australia, she adds experience to our roster as we enter the second half of our season."

"Everywhere I've played, my priority has always been building strong relationships - on and off the field. When you have that connection and trust, the football follows. I'm excited to bring that mindset and my experience to AFC Toronto," said Krzyzaniak. "I've been fortunate to play in different countries and styles of football, and I think that perspective helps raise the standard while creating a supportive, competitive environment. I'm here to lead from the back, bring energy, and help this team succeed."

Before turning pro, she dominated the U.S. semi-pro circuit, winning the Golden Glove twice (2019, 2021) with the Chattanooga Red Wolves in the WPSL and earning All-Star honours both seasons. She was also named WPSL Defender of the Year in 2019.

At the collegiate level, Krzyzaniak starred at Bethel University (NAIA Division I), where she was a multi-year league All-Star and Golden Glove recipient. Internationally, she represented Team Canada at the 2014 Futsal World Cup.

Off the pitch, Krzyzaniak is passionate about health and wellness and takes care of her body and mind with the same focus she brings to the game. A self-proclaimed coffee shop connoisseur, she's always on the lookout for the best local spots and enjoys exploring new neighbourhoods between matches.

