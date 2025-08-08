AFC Toronto vs. Montreal Roses FC Match Preview 08/09

August 8, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







MATCHDAY STORYLINES

STOP TO SMELL THE ROSES

AFC Toronto is playing the third match of their four-game road stretch, just down the 401 at Stade BoreÃÂale in Montreal. Coming off a win in Calgary following a two-game losing streak, AFC is back to regular programming as they continue to sit atop the Northern Super League table, with 28 points and a 9-5-1 record.

In Calgary, hometown hero Kaylee Hunter netted her eighth of the year to pull within two of the league's Golden Boot lead, before captain Emma Regan buried the game-winner off a slick midfield exchange with Sarah Stratigakis in her first NSL start. The victory keeps Toronto unbeaten against Calgary this season as they continue their push toward the top seed.

Toronto continues to be the league's toughest team to face on the road, boasting a 6-2-0 away record this season. Their ability to adapt quickly, maintain composure in hostile environments, and find goals in key moments has turned road trips into opportunities rather than obstacles - something they'll be looking to prove again in Montreal.

REINFORCEMENTS ROLL IN

Summer signings have proven to be difference-makers for AFC Toronto, adding valuable depth as the season grinds toward its decisive stretch. Forward Lauren Rowe has already found the scoresheet, while midfielder Sarah Stratigakis made an immediate impact by setting up the game-winning goal in her first NSL start. Defender Zoe Burns has been a steady and reliable presence in crucial off-the-bench minutes, shoring up the back line when called upon. The club's latest addition, goalkeeper Danielle Krzyzaniak, brings fresh energy and competition to the position, further strengthening the squad's options as they push for the top seed in the Northern Super League. With each signing making tangible contributions, AFC's roster is now deeper, more versatile, and better equipped for the challenges ahead.

LEAGUE LEADERS

In addition to the road record, AFC Toronto continues to set the pace in the Northern Super League, sitting atop the table with a 9-5-1 record. The club is tied with Ottawa Rapid FC for the most goals this season (23) and holds the league's longest win streak - a dominant five- match run. Offensively, they lead the league in both total shots (150) and shots on target, including goals (67), underscoring their ability to generate consistent scoring chances from anywhere on the pitch.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - FAST START, FULL FINISH

AFC Toronto knows the formula: start strong and stay relentless. In five of six halves against Montreal this season, they've had the upper hand, and head coach Marko Milanovic wants to see that trend from the opening whistle:

"We've shown we can dictate play against them, but we've also learned the hard way that slow starts can cost us. If we can bring the same energy and focus from our best stretches in those games, and tighten up the little details, we can control this one."

Capitalizing on attacking opportunities will be another focus, as AFC leads the league in total shots and shots on target but will need to convert efficiently against a Montreal side that's been solid defensively at home. Maintaining their road form and continuing to get big contributions from both veteran leaders and recent signings could be the difference in leaving Stade BoreÃÂale with three points.

With the league's top road record and the confidence of a bounce-back win in Calgary, Toronto's focus is on turning pressure into points and keeping the table's top spot firmly in their hands.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Kaylee Hunter's Star Keeps Rising: AFC Toronto Forward Named Player of the Month

At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter has already become one of the most electrifying players in the Northern Super League - and now, she has the hardware to match. Voted Player of the Month for July by AFC fans, Hunter says the recognition is less about personal accolades and more about the community around her.

"I'm just super grateful," said Hunter. "I thank the fans for all their support throughout the season, especially through these past few games where we haven't played our absolute best. They've stuck with us through everything."

Hunter's play in July was defined by confident drives, relentless work rate, and clutch finishing - elements that have made her one of the most talked-about names in the league. The offensive threat currently has eight goals, 31 shots, and 18 shots on target this season - the second most in the league in all three categories. Hunter is also the only rookie to date to win both Rookie of the Week and 1st Star of the Week honours.

Her connection with teammates, she says, has only strengthened with time. "I think just playing with confidence and really working with my teammates, the chemistry on and off the pitch, it's really all come together. Confidence, and just working hard every day, that's been the key."

That evolution has been clear in Hunter's performances, where she's played with a maturity well beyond her years. But she credits AFC Head Coach Marko Milanovic for keeping her locked in. "He's been super influential," Hunter said. "He's always trying to push me and keep me focused on the next. We never settle at one point, we're always pushing for something more."

Hunter has emerged as one of the league's most consistent attacking threats, and one of its most entertaining. Her creative goal celebrations have become fan-favourite moments, lighting up social media after nearly every match. "For me, it's about bringing joy to the fans," she said with a smile. "Make a goal worth remembering. Just go out there and have a laugh, have a smile."

Though Hunter has turned heads with her flair, it's her hunger that sets her apart. With eight goals already this season, the Golden Boot is well within reach. When asked, she doesn't hesitate: "Yeah, I mean, most of my life I've been a goal scorer. Always top of the league. So of course, that's always on my mind," she said. "First professional season, being 17, youngest in the league - I think Golden Boot would just be the cherry on top."

As AFC Toronto prepares for a critical home match on August 17 at BMO Field, Hunter has one more message for the home crowd: "Keep coming out. We'll keep putting on good shows. We wouldn't be able to do this without you, and we want redemption."

With her sights set high and the city behind her, Kaylee Hunter is proving that the future of Canadian soccer is already here.







Northern Super League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.