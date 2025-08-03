AFC Toronto Take Season Series over Calgary Wild FC with 2-1 Victory

August 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto snapped a two-game losing skid on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 defeat of Calgary Wild FC. Toronto remain unbeaten against Calgary this season as they continue to sit atop the Northern Super League table, with 28 points and a 9-1-5 record.

Wild FC opened the scoring early with a tip from Meikayla Moore off a free kick from distance. Minutes later, Kaylee Hunter evened things up for Toronto. The 17-year-old was left unguarded in the box when the ball found its way to her off a failed clearing attempt by Calgary, and she buried it for her eighth of the year. Hunter is now within two of NSL leading scorer Delaney Baie Pridham in the race for this season's Golden Boot.

Soon after, Toronto took the lead off some creative playmaking in the midfield between Sarah Stratigakis and Emma Regan, who then took a strike from outside the box to bury her third of the year. Toronto native Stratigakis made her first NSL start in the win after first appearing with AFC Toronto off the bench in their last contest against Vancouver Rise FC.

Assistant Coach Sylvia Forbes on the win: "I thought it was really good to get a result today, I think we were looking for that. That's our objective every game, but especially coming into this away game, we really wanted to come out and get the result we needed by any means possible, and I think the girls did that today."

"Sometimes the best shots and sequences you don't think about too much, so to be honest there wasn't a lot going through my mind," captain Emma Regan, on her game winner. "It was early in the game, we were pushing, we had momentum after Kaylee's goal. So I was just kind of thinking, put it on net, see what happens, and I struck it cleanly. At that point we had the momentum, so when you have that you want to pound their goal and put balls in the back of the net."

Next weekend, AFC Toronto head back east to play Montreal Roses FC at Stade BoreÃÂale on Saturday, August 9th at 1 pm ET, the third match of their four-game road trip.

IF IT AIN'T BROKE: AFC Toronto has defeated Calgary Wild FC 2-1 in all three meetings so far this season.

SOFIA MANNER: With five saves made, the goalkeeper is second in the league in total saves made this season with 32.

KAYLEE HUNTER: The 17-year-old continues to sit second in the league in goals scored (8), shots (31), and shots on target (18), behind only D.B. Pridham of Ottawa Rapid FC in all three categories.

ROAD WARRIORS: AFC Toronto lead the league in road wins with an impressive 6-0-2 record away from home.

UP NEXT: AFC Toronto visit Montreal Roses FC on Saturday, August 9th at 1pm ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US Streaming on ESPN+).

MATCH SUMMARY

AFC Toronto - 2 Calgary Wild FC - 1

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Sheila Couture

Assistants: Gabrielle Lemieux, Shukwia Tajik Fourth Official: Shaelyn Holdaway

Referee Observer: Laurie Hastings

SCORING SUMMARY

AFC Toronto: Kaylee Hunter (12'), Emma Regan (18') Calgary Wild FC: Meikayla Moore (8')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

N/A

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

AFC Toronto Starting Lineup:

GK Sofia Manner (Finland)

DF Croix Soto (USA)

DF Sarah Rollins (Toronto, ON) DF Ashley Cathro (Victoria, BC) MF Nikayla Small (Pickering, ON) MF Emma Regan (Burnaby, BC)

MF Colby Barnett (USA)

MF Victoria Pickett (Barrie, ON) MF Sarah Stratigakis (Toronto, ON) FW Kaylee Hunter (Calgary, AB) FW Lauren Rowe (St. John's, NL)

Substitutes: Sierra Cota-Yarde (GK), Kaela Hansen (DF), Hong Hye-Ji (DF), Zoe Burns (DF), April Lantaigne (MF), Cloey Uddenberg (MF), Aoi Kizaki (MF), Jade Kovacevic (FW)

Total Shots: 9 Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 13 Offsides: 2 Corner-Kicks: 5 Saves: 5

"The team has done a really good job in the last few games to just continue to play the way that we were playing," Sylvia Forbes said, of the team's ability to bounce back after conceding early. "We don't want to chase the game obviously, but in these types of situations, especially early, you just have to remind yourself that there's lots of time left. The expectation is the same that we're going to be able to create chances and create opportunities to score. We obviously responded really quickly, and that's always good for momentum, good for the energy of the group."

Croix Soto on Calgary's opening goal: "I think we knew that that was not what we wanted to do when we left here, because we were in their half the whole time before that goal. We just took a deep breath and knew we were gonna get one eventually, and that's exactly what happened."

Forbes on the intensity in Toronto's games vs. Calgary: "I think in this league, everyone is a rival to me at this point. The point is to get the players to believe that as well. You're always going to have someone who's chasing you, or someone who wants to knock you out of the spot you're in. ... I think we need to have a mental edge in how we prepare ourselves for each match based on how teams are going to elevate themselves to compete against us."

Regan on the group's mindset: "I think like Sylvia said, all the games are feeling like a bit of a rivalry. I think teams know that they want to steal points off of us, and we know we can't let that happen. So I think it's kind of business as usual, each game we go into with the same mindset. We try to start off strong, we try to go at teams, we bring what we can bring. We know when we play our best that we're going to be firing on all cylinders and we're capable of beating anyone, so I think it's just keeping that belief. I think we did that really well today. Going down, we don't let it get to us like maybe it did in the beginning of the season. Each game we're going into with the same mindset, I keep reiterating that to the team, and it seems like we're really able to do that even in tough games."







